Bridging the manufacturing skills gap in Bass Coast

Zac Thorrow, Steve Kipfer, Olivia Toro, Hunter Phillipson, Peter Sheerin (GM Capeview Building Products), Abi Donnelly, Kai Phillipson, Michael Ovejero and Thomas Babfquef visited Capeview Building Products. b47_2126

AN EXCITING initiative from Bass Coast Adult Learning has created fresh opportunities for locals to enter the workforce through manufacturing.

The program titled Manufacturing Building Inclusive Pathways is a hands-on course designed to demystify the building industry and create accessible career entries.

“We’ve worked with Capeview Building Products and Coldon Homes to co-design this course,” BCAL partnerships coordinator Claudine Evans said.

Running every Wednesday until June, the program offers classroom foundations and real-world exposure including a site tour of Capeview Building Products in Wonthaggi.

The course develops core skills in language, literacy, numeracy and entry-level job skills for positions that do not need an accredited qualification.

Capeview Building Products employs 42 local staff including 12 labourers, seven qualified cabinet makers and a third-year apprentice.

Although many traditional cabinet making tasks are done by machine, component parts are still assembled by hand.

General manager Peter Sheerin started as a labourer at Capeview before taking on an apprenticeship and now leads the company.

“There’s still a demand for labourers,” Mr Sheerin said.

“Robots will not take over. We still need people to assist with manufacturing to assemble the parts. We have apprentices in our joinery shop and labourers in the general workforce.”

Established in 1970 by Henry Donohue, Capeview began as a small business to supply building products to Donohue’s existing enterprise Coldon Homes.

Student Olivia Toro said she had always liked getting hands-on since she was little.

“It’s an opportunity for me to get into different pathways to cabinetry and construction.”

More information is available at bcal.vic.edu.au.