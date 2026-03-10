Green dye used to show the power of rips at Cape

Professor Rob Brander (Dr Rip) is using a fluorescent dye in the surf at Cape Woolamai to demonstrate the power of rips.

A dramatic demonstration by Professor Rob Brander (Dr Rip) using a fluorescent dye in the surf at Cape Woolamai to demonstrate the power of rips. B22_1026

THE POWER of the surf at Cape Woolamai was dramatically illustrated by University of New South Wales researcher Professor Rob Brander in a demonstration using environmentally friendly fluorescent green and purple dye.

Professor Brander widely known as Dr Rip was invited to Cape Woolamai by Bass Coast Shire Council and Lifesaving Victoria to make an educational video on surviving rips.

Bass Coast Shire Council hosted a free, family-friendly beach safety event at Cape Woolamai called ‘Beach Smart, Beach Fun - Science of the Surf’ featuring Dr Rip.

Professor Rob Brander (UNSW), Nick Grant-Collins (Bass Coast Shire Council) and Oliver Woods (Lifesaving Victoria) filming a documentary on surviving rips. B21_1026

The event focussed on educating the community about the science behind beaches and how to stay safe in the water. A major highlight was a live rip current demonstration, where environmentally safe green dye was released into the water to visually track the speed and path of a rip current.

Professor Rob Brander is a coastal scientist with over 35 years of experience. He created the Science of the Surf program to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge of coastal hazards and public safety. His work specifically addresses rip currents, which are responsible for an average of 45 drowning deaths in Australia each year.

As the dye was released into the water the Cape Woolamai currents quickly created a trail of green water showing the direction and speed of the rips close to the beach.

“The flow of a rip is very unsteady,” said Professor Brander.

“Understanding how they form and how fast they flow is the key to survival.”

Rip speeds can double at times caused by what is known as a rip pulse.

Usually, they flow at half a metre/second which is hard to stand up in, but according to Dr Rip a rip pulse can reach two metres/second which is the speed of Olympic swimmers.

“If you get stuck in a rip the traditional advice was to swim parallel to the beach, but not all rips run straight. Conserve your energy, tread water, float and relax and signal for help by raising your hand,” said Professor Brander.

“Surfers do a lot of rescuing so floating until help arrives is always the best option.”

Bass Coast Shire will use Dr Rip’s safety video to educate the public about beach safety.

According to Professor Brander drowning rates are going up because more people are going to the beach and many go to unpatrolled beaches.

“The increasing number of drownings is frustrating. We need to think about how we can reduce it. When you first arrive at a beach it is important look at the conditions and think about your safety. Look for lifeguards and swim between the flags. If you don’t know about rips don’t go into the water.”

Professor Brander said bystander drownings are also not uncommon.

“They go into the water to save someone and end up drowning.“

The mistake is to rush in according to Professor Brander.

“If you see someone in trouble, take time to think. Call for help and look for something that floats such as a boogie board, Esky lid or beach ball. You’re going to get tired and you’ll be exhausted, so don’t rush in.”

Cameraman Julian Watson from Seagrass Films and son Bob filming an upcoming documentary at Cape Woolamai on surviving rips. B19_1026

The safety video will be made available through Lifesaving Victoria to local schools and community groups and shared with Mornington Peninsula, Casey, Cardinia and Dandenong councils.

For more information about staying safe in the water go to basscoast.vic.gov.au/community-support-services/beach-safety