Green light for Inverloch's long-awaited Thompson Reserve upgrade

After years of planning and fundraising, Inverloch's sporting community is one step closer to a brand new pavilion at Thompson Reserve with council awarding the construction contract this week.

The existing pavilion at Thompson Reserve in Inverloch will be demolished.

Inverloch's sporting community is celebrating after Bass Coast Shire Council gave the green light for a new pavilion at Thompson Reserve at Wednesday's council meeting.

The long-awaited project will finally replace the ageing facility that has served the reserve's cricketers and soccer players for decades but has fallen well short of modern standards for years.

Bass Coast mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead said the decision was a milestone moment for Inverloch.

"This is fantastic news for the Inverloch community and everyone involved with sport at Thompson Reserve," Cr Halstead said.

"This pavilion has been a long-awaited project for local clubs, volunteers and families who have worked incredibly hard to keep sport thriving at the reserve.

"The new facility will provide modern inclusive amenities that support participation in sport for everyone, particularly women and girls."

An architect's elevation of the new Thompson Reserve pavilion in Inverloch.

The new pavilion will be a significant upgrade for the Inverloch Stars Soccer Club and Inverloch Cricket Club who share the reserve across winter and summer.

Players and families can look forward to four proper change rooms with amenities, an umpire room, first aid room, kitchen, canteen, bar and accessible facilities throughout.

A key focus of the build is new female sports facilities after the project secured $1 million through the Women's and Girls' Round of the state government's Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund.

The existing pavilion will be demolished to make way for the new build which also includes solar panels, CCTV, new car parking, synthetic turf and external pavements.

In a bonus for ratepayers the $1.657 million contract came in almost $500,000 under the original $2.4 million budget.

Both clubs contributed local funding alongside council to get the project over the line after local MP Jordan Crugnale announced the state government grant in July last year.

Construction is expected to get underway in the coming months with Thompson Reserve set to be transformed into a modern community sporting hub for Inverloch.