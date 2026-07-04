Guardians of the coast Bunurong Sea Country Team champions marine conservation

The dedicated Sea Country Team of the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation (BLCAC) protect Victoria’s southeastern coastline from the mouth of the Werribee River across to the Tarwin River, including the Mornington Peninsula and Western Port Bay.

Adam Magennis from Bunurong Land Council with Bass MP Jordan Crugnale MP at the Island Whale Festival in Cowes. b18_2726

THE VAST waters of Victoria’s southeastern coastline are more than just a scenic marvel they are a living cultural landscape taking on particular significance with NAIDOC week.

From the mouth of the Werribee River across to the Tarwin River, including the Mornington Peninsula, Western Port Bay, and parts of South Gippsland lies Bunurong Biik (Bunurong Country).

Today the protection of these vital marine and coastal ecosystems is being spearheaded by the dedicated Sea Country Team of the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation (BLCAC).

Through active monitoring, traditional knowledge, and modern conservation science, this team ensures that the sky, lands, and waters of the South-Eastern Kulin Nation are preserved for generations to come.

As the Registered Aboriginal Party (RAP) for the region under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006, the BLCAC serves as the legally recognised voice for the Traditional Custodians.

This status grants the corporation a vital role in responding to all heritage matters, but their work extends far deeper than administrative oversight. The establishment of the Strong Country and Sea Country teams represents a proactive, hands-on approach to environmental stewardship, blending ancient responsibilities with contemporary natural resource management.

A central focus of the Sea Country Team's operations is the Bunurong Marine National Park. Spanning 2,046 hectares along the dramatic coastline off Cape Paterson and Inverloch, this marine protected area sits entirely within Bunurong Sea Country.

It is a region of immense ecological diversity, characterised by remarkable sandstone reefs, underwater caves, and dense kelp forests that support hundreds of species of marine life, many of whom are found nowhere else on Earth.

For the Bunurong people, this marine park is not a newly designated conservation zone, but an ancestral estate managed for tens of thousands of years. The Sea Country Team actively advocates for the protection of these submerged cultural landscapes and coastal places.

For example, ancient shell middens, tool-making sites, and areas of spiritual significance line the cliffs and beaches, serving as physical testaments to an enduring connection to the ocean. Sea level rises over millennia have also submerged ancient living sites, making the monitoring of the seabed a cultural priority as well as an ecological one.

The daily operations of the Sea Country Team are diverse and impactful. Rangers and field officers conduct regular patrols to monitor the health of coastal biodiversity, track changes in marine populations, and combat the threats of invasive species and pollution.

By collaborating with marine scientists, state environmental agencies, and local communities, the BLCAC ensures that indigenous knowledge is at the forefront of regional conservation strategies. This synthesis of traditional ecological knowledge and modern science creates a robust framework for managing the impacts of climate change and heavy tourism on fragile coastal habitats.

Preserving biodiversity values is deeply intertwined with safeguarding cultural values.

The BLCAC views the health of the land and sea as a reflection of the community's well-being. When the kelp forests thrive and the coastal waters are clean, the spirit of Country remains strong.

Through their ongoing work, the Sea Country Team not only protects natural habitats but also provides a pathway for Bunurong people to practice culture, manage their ancestral waters, and fulfill their obligations to the ancestors.

As pressures on Victoria's coastlines continue to mount, the role of the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation remains paramount. Through the unwavering efforts of their Sea Country Team, the corporation continues to defend the high cultural and ecological significance of their waters.

They stand as a powerful reminder that effective marine conservation cannot be achieved without recognising, respecting, and elevating the voices of the Traditional Custodians who have cared for Sea Country since time immemorial.