Return of the gentle giants for 10th annual Island Whale Festival

The 10th Island Whale Festival has once again drawn thousands of nature lovers to Phillip Island to experience the wild, raw beauty of the Bass Coast during the peak of the whale migration season.

Natalie Jonceski from Clyde was well prepared to spot a whale at Cape Woolamai. b26_2726

PHILLIP Island has once again been confirmed as Victoria’s premier winter wildlife destination following the visually spectacular opening of the 10th Island Whale Festival.

The landmark event draws thousands of nature enthusiasts, families, and researchers to the Island to experience the wild, raw beauty of the Bass Coast during the absolute peak of the whale migration season.

Local Cowes residents Charlie, Ruby and Keren Toynton were excited to attend the opening of the Island Whale Festival at Berninneit. B15_2726

Transformed into a bustling hub of environmental education and coastal adventure the Island's dramatic seas provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable encounter with nature.

The beating heart of this the festivities is the Berninneit Cultural Centre in Cowes.

Bass Coast Shire CEO Greg Box, Bass Labor candidate Chris Buckingham and Bass Coast Shire Cr Mat Morgan were among those at the launch of the Island Whale Festival. b11_2726

Berninneit opened its doors from Friday as the festival experience hub and quickly became a favourite destination for young families. The dedicated Little Whales Explorer Zone bustled with energy, offering interactive arts, crafts, and educational marine life displays.

Musicians Garry and John entertained the large crowd at the launch of the 2026 Island Whale Festival at the Berninneit cultural and community centre in Cowes. b28_2726

State Member for Bass, Jordan Crugnale, opened proceedings with a celebration of community, creativity, conservation, and connection. “We gather as witnesses to one of nature’s most extraordinary journeys,” said Ms Crugnale. “The annual migration of humpback and southern right whales travelling west to east across the vast Southern Ocean, passing by Millowl before continuing onwards.”

Ms Crugnale said this year marked a significant milestone with the festival’s 10th anniversary. “From its beginnings as a local initiative, it has become a treasured feature of our winter calendar, drawing locals and visitors alike into the wonder of the migration season.”

Congratulating the organising committee, partners, sponsors, supporters, local businesses, volunteers, and everyone who helped bring the festival to life, Ms Crugnale said the state government was proud to support winter events that backed local businesses and showcased the best of the Bass Coast and Victoria.

Bass Coast Shire Cr Tim O’Brien spoke at the opening of the 2026 Island Whale Festival about the passionate struggle to save whales in Australia in the 1970’s. b13_2726

Bass Coast Shire Councillor Tim O’Brien said the festival highlighted the region's deep connection to the marine environment. He noted that the arrival of these gentle giants brought a sense of awe and responsibility to the community.

Reflecting on his involvement with Project Jonah in the 1970s, Cr O’Brien said it was an organisation dedicated to stop the hunting and killing of whales at a time when there was still a whaling station at Albany in Western Australia.

“Back then you rarely saw a whale,” said Cr O’Brien. “The southern right whale had been hunted to almost extinction and humpbacks and other whales were vulnerable and in danger of never recovering.”

Sighting a pod when hiking at Wilson’s Promontory Cr O’Brien described it as a transcending experience. “Creatures so rare and beautiful passing within sight.”

Children and adults alike engaged with hands-on exhibits at Berninneit that brought the mysteries of the deep sea to life, and while the festival provided the indoor excitement the real magic was unfolding in wild weather along the coast.

Rafferty and Anita Knight were holidaying from Bendigo at the launch of the 2026 Island Whale Festival. B16_2726

The dramatic cliffs of Cape Woolamai offered sweeping, panoramic views of the ocean.

Greta Laman-Demanti, David Laman, Anna Demanti, Silke Laman-Demanti and Saska Freeman searched for whales at Cape Woolamai S.L.S.C. B23_2726

Beyond wildlife viewing the festival fostered deep community engagement with marine conservation. Leading marine scientists hosted panels at Berninneit, discussing the impacts of climate change, vessel traffic, and pollution on migratory paths.

April, Estelle, Martha, Zoe and Bec Bramwell were at Cape Woolamai looking for whales during the Island Whale Festival. B24_2726

As night fell, the focus shifted to Newhaven College, which hosted special screenings of the Ocean Film Festival. The cinematic showcase featured a curated selection of films highlighting ocean conservation, marine research, and raw maritime adventure.

Jacob, Bevanda, Lydia and Graeme Lechte with Olive, Monty and Audrey created unique whale art at Clay and Co as part of the Island Whale Festival. B21_2726

As the 10th annual Island Whale Festival wrapped up after a busy weekend and record crowds, organisers hailed the event as a massive success for local tourism and environmental advocacy. The weekend successfully bridged the gap between scientific research and public awareness, ensuring that the magnificent gentle giants of the deep will continue to be celebrated and protected for generations to come.

Catherine Nevins from Tatura waited patiently to see a whale at Cape Woolamai in blustery conditions. B25_2726

Phillip Island now looks forward to welcoming the whales back again next winter.