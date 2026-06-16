Half-price fares, but where are the buses?

Public transport fares have been halved across the state, however, local MPs are saying that Bass Coast and South Gippsland passengers still need more reliable and frequent services.

Half-price fares have begun across Victoria, but local MPs say bus frequency and better connections are the bigger concerns for local passengers.

Public transport fares have been halved across the state, however, local MPs are saying that Bass Coast and South Gippsland passengers still need more reliable and frequent services.

The statewide fare cut came into effect on Monday, June 1 and will remain in place until January 1, 2027.

During that period, the maximum full-fare daily travel cost has dropped from $11.40 to $5.70, and concession fares have fallen from $5.70 to $2.85.

The discount applies to trains, trams and buses, including regional trains, coaches and buses.

Transport Victoria said passengers didn’t have to change their current habits, and are still able to tap on as usual, and the fare will automatically be calculated at half price.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale said the fare cut is a part of a broader focus on cost-of-living relief, particularly for regional passengers who often face high costs for long-distance travel.

“On fares, our focus remains cost-of-living relief,” Ms Crugnale said.

“Free and capped fares have already driven record uptake on public transport, including V/Line.

“Some regional passengers were once paying up to $92 one way to get to Melbourne, capping and halving fares makes a real difference, while also encouraging more people to use public transport.”

However, Ms Crugnale was quick to acknowledge that the work isn’t done.

“I understand our public transport and V/Line coach services in Bass Coast aren’t where they should be,” she said.

“There’s more work to do to improve frequency, modernise timetabling, and ensure better connections so people, especially young people, seniors and those without a car, can get around more easily.”

Ms Crugnale said the 2026 Budget had secured additional Bass Coast V/Line coach services, which would align with increased services on the Yarram and Leongatha line funded in last year’s budget.

She said about 90 per cent of passengers transferred at Koo Wee Rup to travel to Melbourne.

Nationals Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien said cheaper fares wouldn’t fix the region’s biggest public transport concerns.

“Gippslanders deserve reliable public transport and they deserve honest communication when commitments are not being met,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Additional V/Line coach services between Yarram, Leongatha and Melbourne that were originally promised for late 2025 have still not been delivered.”

Mr O’Brien also criticised disruptions on the Gippsland line, saying V/Line had scheduled train replacement coaches on 14 of June’s 30 days.

“The feedback I get from Gippslanders is never about the cost of fares but about the availability and reliability of services,” he said.

“The Allan Labor Government is happy to pat itself on the back for providing cheaper public transport fares, but cheaper fares do not help Gippslanders if the actual service is not being delivered.”

Interim survey data gleaned from the Inverloch/Cowes V/Line Bus Survey also pointed to service frequency and timetabling as big concerns for local passengers.

The survey summary listed frequency of service as the main constraint limiting public transport use, followed by timetabling, while more than half of respondents who used connector local bus services said that they didn’t align with V/Line timetables.

Mr O’Brien said that passengers are unlikely to overlook constant disruptions just because fares are now cheaper.

“That’s like a department store advertising a bargain price on a product that’s out of stock every second time you walk through the door,” he said.