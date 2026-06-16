Squeaky wheels, potholes and Korumburra's Coal Creek

“I had some Canadian visitors call into the workshop to get their tyres fixed on Friday, so I took them up to Coal Creek,” said David Amor. “Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing."

David Amor wanted the potholes in the Coal Creek carpark to be filled before last Saturday’s Coal Creek Farmers' Market but at least half of the job has been done now.

KORUMBURRA businessman David Amor is nothing if not persistent.

He’s the squeaky wheel that often gets action from the shire and other authorities when all else fails.

And woe betide those that don’t respond in a timely manner.

But, on Tuesday this week, David had to dip his lid to the South Gippsland Shire Council for at least answering the call when he raised concerns about rainwater-filled potholes in the Coal Creek carpark.

“I had some Canadian visitors call into the workshop to get their tyres fixed on Friday, and like the other businesses do in the industrial estate, either running their customers up to the town or somewhere while they wait, I took them to Coal Creek,” said David this week.

“Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing.

“We rocked and bumped our way into the carpark, over a network of potholes, at the entrance and there were other bigger holes further in.

“I apologised for the condition of the carpark. but they were happy enough to go on into the park.”

Korumburra businessman David Amor was pleased to see that the shire had responded to his calls for pothole maintenance at Coal Creek but he wants to see the rest of the holes filled now.

Mr Amor said he took the issue up with the Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey, where he got a good hearing, and called the shire offices, asking to speak to the CEO Allison Jones, but was a little miffed to see no attention had been given on the potholes by the time the Coal Creek Farmers' Market kicked off on Saturday.

“I was down here on Saturday morning and there were potholes, mud and water flowing down the road.

“I asked a few of the stallholders if the state of the carpark was affecting their trade but said they weren’t sure, not all that worried.

“I came down here on Tuesday morning before work, that’s when I took those photos and called you (Sentinel-Times).”

But when the Sentinel met Mr Amor at the carpark just after lunchtime on Tuesday, half of the potholes, the ones across the entrance to the carpark, had been filled with bitumen.

“Well, at least they’ve come down and done half the job. They should get some credit for that. I just hope it holds up and they get the rest of the holes filled.”

Mr Amor said he was appreciative of the work the shire was doing to refurbish their offices at Coal Creek, the gallery and reception building but admitted the jury was still out about how the heritage park was operating.

“The Friends of Coal Creek seem to be happy with what’s being done. Coal Creek seems to get a decent allocation out of the budget but it’s not always obvious where the funding goes,” he said.

So, in World Cup Football parlance, the state of the Coal Creek carpark was a 1-all draw between the shire and David Amor with the chance for the shire to go ahead and have a win if it can complete the job and fill the other potholes in the carpark.