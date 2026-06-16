A living link to Gallipoli takes root

STUDENTS at Tanjil South Primary School are helping preserve Australia's wartime history after planting a Lone Pine seedling in their memorial garden.

Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath with Tanjil South Primary School principal Jason Horton and students planting the Lone Pine seedling at the school memorial garden.

Students at Tanjil South Primary School are helping preserve Australia's wartime history after planting a Lone Pine seedling in their memorial garden.

The seedling traces its origins to a single Lone Pine that survived the Gallipoli campaign in 1915, and was planted as part of the 100 Lone Pines Project.

State Nationals MP Melina Bath joined principal Jason Horton and students to plant the commemorative tree.

The project is led by Dr John Basarin OAM from the Friends of Gallipoli, which aims to plant 100 descendant Lone Pines across Victoria and create a lasting link to the ANZAC legacy between Australia and Turkiye.

Ms Bath said she had attended the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 2025 and taken part in the ANZAC Day memorial service beneath the Lone Pine from which the seedling was descended.

Ms Bath beneath the Lone Pine tree at the Lone Pine Cemetery and Memorial at Gallipoli in Turkiye.

"Seedlings grown from the original Lone Pine tree connect today's students directly to the story of Gallipoli," Ms Bath said.

"It was wonderful to visit Tanjil South Primary School and see students and teachers involved in something so meaningful that will give these students an understanding of the sacrifices made by local servicemen."

Ms Bath said Gippsland's proud military heritage made the planting especially significant for local schools and communities.

"By caring for this tree, students will build a lasting connection to the sacrifices of our servicemen and women, while helping keep those important stories alive for future generations," she said.

"This Lone Pine will stand as a living reminder of service and sacrifice for generations to come."