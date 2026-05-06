Have your say on Cape Woolamai pump track

Cape Woolamai residents have been invited to have their say on plans for a pump track a Sunnyside Reserve as part of Bass Coast Shire Council's Mountain Bike, BMX and Pump Track Strategy.

Bass Coast Shire is hoping the new pump track at Sunnyside Reserve will offer a professionally designed space that encourages healthy and active lifestyles.

RESIDENTS of Cape Woolamai are being invited to help shape the future of Sunnyside Reserve as Bass Coast Shire Council unveils two competing concepts for a brand-new pump track.

Council has partnered with world-renowned specialists World Trail to design a facility that promises to be a centrepiece for local riders of all skill levels.

The project is a key deliverable of the Bass Coast Mountain Bike, BMX and Pump Track Strategy which was officially endorsed by Council in August 2024. That strategy was born from the clear message that the region is home to a passionate community of cyclists with a significant appetite for dedicated off-road infrastructure.

"Our community is full of passionate BMX and mountain bike riders of all ages. We’ve heard from our community that there is a desire to have more BMX, mountain biking, and pump track options available in Bass Coast."

Bass Coast Shire hopes the proposed track at Sunnyside Reserve will bridge that gap, offering a professionally designed space that encourages healthy and active lifestyles.

Former independent candidate for the seat of Monash and now a volunteer presenter for South Coast FM Deb Leonard has been a vocal advocate for the Cape Woolamai pump track to be used by skateboards, bikes and scooters.

Beyond providing a place to ride, the Cape Woolamai project will focus on the holistic benefits of off-road cycling. For participants, the new facility offers a compelling reason to get outdoors and connect with the natural environment.

Physical health is only one part of the equation. Council has emphasised that these facilities offer exposure to risk and challenge that enhances learning and the development of resilience and independence.

"For young people and older riders alike, who may not feel at home in traditional team sports, the pump track provides a vital creative and physical outlet. It allows for participation at any pace, whether riding solo or connecting with like-minded locals.”

The benefits extend to the broader community as well. From a social and economic perspective, high-quality tracks attract visitors from outside the immediate area, supporting local businesses and the growing cycling industry.

This growth could provide pathways for local youth to explore careers in track building, maintenance, and performance competition.

The facility is designed with families in mind, providing a safe, accessible environment where parents and children can ride together.

It serves as a social hub, fostering a sense of achievement and community pride.

With two distinct concepts now on the table council is eager to hear which direction the community prefers. Whether it’s a seasoned rider looking for technical challenges or a parent seeking a safe space for children to learn, community feedback is seen as essential to ensure Sunnyside Reserve remains a cherished local asset.

The consultation period is now open, and residents are encouraged to view the World Trail designs and submit their thoughts. This is a rare opportunity to help design a landmark piece of infrastructure that will serve the Cape Woolamai community for generations to come.