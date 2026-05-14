Historical Society warns of grim future without council support

THE Phillip Island Historical Society is seeking an ongoing budget commitment from Bass Coast Shire Council to fund the storage of historical artefacts on Phillip Island.

Doug Waugh President of the Phillip Island Historical Society has asked for an ongoing allocation in the Bass Coast Shire budget to pay for storage space. b02_2026

A BOLD attempt to secure an ongoing commitment from Bass Coast Shire Council to store historical artefacts on Phillip Island will be considered in the 2026/27 budget.

Presenting his budget submission face-to-face to councillors, President of the Phillip Island Historical Society Doug Waugh said the need was urgent with the society currently facing a critical cash crunch, forcing them to seek external help to preserve the community's irreplaceable heritage.

“We’re requesting $5,500 a year,” said Mr Waugh. “If council negotiated with the storage facility, they could probably get a reduced rate.”

The Phillip Island Historical Society has been going for 80 years, beginning in 1941 and later reconvened in 1957. As the collection of artefacts expanded over the decades, it became obvious it needed a dedicated showcase.

Today, the society boasts 141 paid-up members and a core group of highly motivated volunteers who keep the operations running.

“We catalogue the collections and store them in organised areas,” Mr Waugh said.

The society has long been the go-to organisation for local families and relatives with historical items that needed a safe home. “It’s a big, time-consuming job,” he said.

Described as a very important asset for the shire, the group is responsible for ensuring the expansive collection remains in safe hands for future generations to study and enjoy.

“We need council’s help,” said Mr Waugh.

Councillor Tim O'Brien supported the sentiment during the session, noting that a society can be truly measured by the way it values its past.

The group's storage constraints are severe, the existing storage area measures just 3.3 metres by 10 metres with invaluable items securely stored in boxes and containers.

The collection spans generations of Island history. The oldest piece in the collection is an 1873 medal won by a member of the pioneering McHaffie family of Phillip Island for a prize vegetable pepper.

“The items are donated and held in trust by the historical society,” said Mr Waugh.

The eclectic collection also includes church organs donated by residents of the Island, historic coins, and heavy links from a ship's chain. The long-term aim of the society is to get ongoing funding for a dedicated, permanent storage facility.

According to Mr Waugh, the local infrastructure setup has changed significantly. Before the construction of Berninneit, the community and cultural centre in Cowes housed a museum, a storage area, and a research room all under one roof.

Berninneit currently houses a modern museum display and research room, but the vital storage space is located off-premises, creating cost issues. The immediate financial outlook for the volunteer group remains precarious without council intervention.

Mr Waugh left councillors with a stark warning regarding the fate of the island's physical history. “It would be very grim financially, if no ongoing financial commitment was made by Council in its upcoming budget,” he concluded.

A generous benefactor has helped out to date, but that arrangement ends in June.