Bulldogs outlast Magpies’ efforts

Jack Taylor was the game-changer with seven goals for the Bulldogs. Photos: Carol Ratcliff

DALYSTON held its ground during the first half but Phillip Island proved it was the dominant force during Saturday’s match.

Phillip Island welcomed Dalyston to the Kennel and was hungry to go back-to-back after securing its first win the previous week.

Tom Lamb debuted for Phillip Island and played an excellent game, showing signs of good things to come.

A slow start for Phillip Island saw it down by two points at quarter time.

Dalyston matched Phillip Island early on, out-tackling them and playing with fantastic intensity.

Mitch Hallahan played a solid game for the Magpies and was a standout in the first half, alongside Brad Monson who took some good saves, Cale Love-Linay, who was busy around the ground, and Lachlan Rock, who has had a consistent season but managed to play his best game yet.

Young Noah Williams also earned a spot on Dalyston’s best when he kicked two goals for the day.

Phillip Island found its footing in the second quarter, shifting the margin back in its favour and pulling ahead by 20 points.

Dalyston continued to play a tightly contested game and held onto the lead until the 24th minute of the second term.

Three quick goals between Phillip Island’s Billy Taylor and Benji Chihotski before halftime spurred the Bulldogs on to take back control.

Phillip Island kicked into gear in the third quarter, with its young players standing tall and starting to play some solid senior footy.

Jack Taylor had a terrific day, kicking a total of seven goals with four scored in the third quarter.

Dalyston lost its intensity, and with some poor decision-making and turnovers, Phillip Island’s midfield was able to get on top of the play.

“We need to work on playing out four quarters of football,” Dalyston’s Stephen Howell said.

“We have a young side and they’re learning. There are five or six guys under the age of 20, so it’s great they are starting to get that experience.”

Phillip Island brought the game home with an excellent fourth quarter effort, which saw goal-scoring effort shared between Cameron Pedersen, Jack Taylor, Ben Taylor, Charles O’Geary and Jay Ladson.

Although the momentum was lost, Dalyston continued to battle through to the end with one final goal to Hayden Wallis, leading by example.

With another win under its belt, Phillip Island has almost brought its percentage up to 100 and is looking to square its wins and losses next week.

While the Bulldogs are still waiting to reintroduce some experienced players into the lineup over the next four to six weeks, they will be focusing on training its young side with a bye in round six.

In round seven, Phillip Island will be looking to secure another win against Korumburra-Bena.

Dalyston will play Kilcunda-Bass in round six and is looking forward to a big weekend.

“We’re expecting a big day. We will be having our 1976 premiership reunion, as well as our MND fundraiser,” Howell said.

“The boys will need to bring the intensity for four quarters, play the game out and hopefully take the points.”