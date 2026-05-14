Community Bank Inverloch throws open its doors

The bank will hold a free sausage sizzle from midday to 2pm tomorrow including voucher giveaways from local businesses.

The Community Bank Inverloch team are throwing open their doors for a meet and greet tomorrow.

Community Bank Inverloch is inviting locals to pop in and meet the branch team, business bankers and directors at a free event tomorrow.

The branch at 16C Williams Street will host a sausage sizzle from midday to 2pm on Friday, May 15, with giveaways from local Inverloch businesses up for grabs.

It has been a busy period for the community bank, which in November handed out $40,303 in grants to 11 local organisations at a presentation night at The Inlet Hotel.

The branch also sponsored the Blair Art Prize at the Inverloch Art Show in April and the Junior Trophy at the Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta in February.

Those who attend will go in the draw to win vouchers from businesses including The Espy, The Inlet, Foodworks, Bliss, Dot and Lu Boutique, Paul The Pieman, Mookah, Nurture, The Larder, Sunni Rae and Inverloch Beachside Bargains.