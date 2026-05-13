Pathway upgrade underway for George Bass coastal walk at Kilcunda

PEDESTRIANS and cyclists could face detours and closures along the George Bass coastal walk at Kilcunda as Bass Coast Shire Council undertakes critical remedial works.

Critical remedial works are underway on the George Bass coastal walk at Kilcunda.

PEDESTRIANS and cyclists will soon enjoy a safer and more enjoyable journey along the George Bass coastal walk at Kilcunda as Bass Coast Shire Council undertakes critical remedial works along the popular pathway.

The targeted upgrade will focus on the heavily trafficked stretch connecting the Nyora-Wonthaggi Rail Trail at the Bass Highway to the Shelley Beach car park in Kilcunda.

This essential project will ensure council can continue to provide a safe and pleasurable transport link between existing coastal pathways. The George Bass coastal walk is a prized asset for both local residents and regional visitors.

Ongoing maintenance is seen as vital to keep the trail free from environmental hazards.

Unchecked erosion and vegetation can block paths and create dangerous washouts according to Bass Coast Shire. This renewal will guarantee the full width and length of the shared path remains functional and user-friendly for all fitness levels.

Subject to weather conditions and the supply of materials the project is expected to be finished within two weeks at a total cost of $70,000 funded by Council’s Open Space Pathway Renewal Program.

Severe weather and coastal elements have frequently impacted this exposed stretch of trail. To combat these challenges, crews will install a new swale drain alongside the path, complete with dedicated pipe crossings to manage heavy stormwater runoff.

The section most vulnerable to frequent washouts will receive a durable concrete upgrade. Engineers will also install timber sleeper and gravel steps transitioning to the existing timber footbridge.

Crews will trim the track shoulders and top up the remaining gravel path sections to ensure a smooth, even surface. This bridge structural work will include an extension to the current timber safety handrail.

While crews work to deliver these long-term benefits, trail users have been advised to plan ahead for short-term disruptions. For safety reasons, certain sections of the track will experience temporary closures while heavy machinery and excavation equipment are operating.

A clearly signed pedestrian detour will guide trail users safely around the active construction zone. Bass Coast Shire Council extends its gratitude to the community for their patience and cooperation during this construction period.

Local residents, walking groups, and visitors are encouraged to reach out to the council project team with any questions or concerns before or during the construction phase.