Poowong edge Nilma Darnum in thriller at home

Zac Gray balances before deciding his next move. Photos: Jeff Tull

POOWONG hosted Nilma Darnum on Saturday in what proved a big day on and off the field for the club.

The pre-match Sponsors, Life Members and 300-game Players Luncheon featured guest speaker Greg Dear, ex-Hawthorn three-time premiership player, who spoke about the Dare to Hope Foundation which supports research into pancreatic cancer.

The foundation, which directs 98 per cent of donations to research, addresses a disease that receives no government funding and leads major cancer deaths in Australia.

Poowong has run raffles over its early home games to support the foundation, with major sponsor Poowong Dairy and Hardware contributing to the cause.

The Poowong Hotel arranged the meals and a substantial amount was raised on the day.

The ground improved as the day wore on and conditions were good for the senior match, with a strong crowd in attendance.

Poowong were forced into three changes, losing Michael Robertson and Matthew Roberts to injury while John Wilson returned to the under-18s, replaced by Conor Cunningham, Blake Williams and Ryan Knight who made his senior debut.

Nilma Darnum won the toss and kicked to the Drouin Road end with the breeze, but it was Poowong who struck first.

The visitors replied with two goals in a tight opening quarter with both defences working hard, Nilma Darnum taking a seven-point lead into the first break.

Poowong’s young side was working hard and tackling well, led by Jett Blackwood.

The home side played with determination in the second quarter, adding four goals to Nilma Darnum’s two as Conor Cunningham led the way up forward with three goals, with singles to Alex Henshall and Josh Hall.

Micah Williams, Blackwood and Joel Norton were driving a strong team effort as Poowong took a handy lead into the main break.

Nilma Darnum came out determined in the third, adding two quick goals to close the gap.

Poowong lifted, with Hayden Hessells kicking the home side’s only goal for the quarter from a 50-metre penalty, but a late Nilma Darnum goal left the margin at just four points at the last change.

The visitors went forward early in the last quarter but could only manage a point before goalling from a mark at centre half-forward to take the lead.

Lachlan Wilson responded with a goal from the boundary to restore Poowong’s advantage before Bryce Riddell snapped truly.

Nilma Darnum hit back to cut the margin to four points, but Henshall ran in to extend the lead before Riddell added a late goal after a long contest in the goal square.

Poowong held on to the delight of players and supporters in a match that could have gone either way.

Poowong travels to Lang Lang this week.