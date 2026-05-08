Interim upgrades started as Mirboo North CFA await new station.

The Mirboo North CFA is undergoing some minor renovations to improve safety and space at its current station while they wait for a brand-new facility to be built.

Minor works at the Mirboo North CFA are expected to be completed in a couple of weeks.

The Mirboo North CFA is undergoing some minor renovations to improve safety and space at its current station while they wait for a brand-new facility to be built.

The brigade recently announced the works, saying the changes would make the station more suitable for its “growing family.”

Included in the works will be an upgrade to the station’s current meeting room, which will see it converted into a turnout change room for its members.

The brigade said the change would give firefighters a safer area to get ready, rather than using the current cramped space beside the brigade’s appliances.

“Our current meeting room is going to be upgraded to become our turnout change room, so our operational members have a safer environment to get dressed instead of the current tight squeeze beside our appliances,” the brigade said.

New shelving and an upgraded changing space will be included in the interim works, while the brigade waits for its new station to be built.

The bottom level of the station will also become the brigade’s new meeting room as part of the works.

Additionally, new shelving will be installed in the storeroom, helping supplies and equipment stay organised at the station.

“These renovations will see us through until a new station is built,” the brigade said.

It’s hoped that the interim renovations will be completed in a couple of weeks.

These works come after the state government announced Mirboo North CFA was one of only 10 stations across the state to share in $26.2 million through the 2026/27 Victorian Budget.