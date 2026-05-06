Jeetho Black Spot Funding

The winding alignment and unsealed shoulders of Loch Wonthaggi Road at Jeetho are among the issues to be addressed through Black Spot funding.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has welcomed the Australian Government’s commitment of $1 million to upgrade Loch Wonthaggi Road, Jeetho, through the 2026–27 Black Spot Program.

“The funding outcome reflects Council’s continued advocacy for increased rural road investment to improve safety across the region,” council stated.

Loch Wonthaggi Road has been identified as a high-risk location due to its winding alignment, unsealed shoulders and high-speed environment.

In recent times, the road has been the site of crashes in which injuries occurred, highlighting the need for safety improvements.

The funded works will focus on reducing crash risk and improving driver safety and are expected to include the installation of safety barriers, intersection works, enhanced road delineation and other supporting safety treatments.

“Announcements like this show that our calls are being heard,” Mayor Nathan Hersey said of council’s advocacy success in calling for additional road funding locally, describing Loch Wonthaggi Road as a connecting route between major settlements.