Kangaroos celebrate netball milestones at Fish Creek

Fish Creek milestone netball players Katie Hamilton (250 senior games), Maddi Carew (50 senior games), Brodie Staley (250 senior games) and Nicky Thomson (150 senior games).

FISH Creek Football Netball Club was buzzing over the weekend as four of the club’s most dedicated C Grade netball champions hit historic milestones.

Together, these players represented generations of court success, volunteer dedication, and an unbreakable loyalty to the red and white.

Leading the charge was Katie Hamilton, who marked an incredible 250 senior games.

Hamilton’s journey with the Kangaroos began back in 2006. Since then, she has become an indispensable pillar of the club, currently shaping the future of Fish Creek netball as the Under 13s coach.

After enduring a gruelling knee reconstruction, Hamilton defied the odds to return to the court this season. Driven by a fierce competitive spirit, she has her sights firmly set on chasing an elusive premiership medal.

Joining her in the milestone spotlight was Brodie Staley, who also celebrated 250 club games. Staley has been a true one-club player, starting her journey in the Under 15s and never wearing another club's colours.

Although university and career commitments took her away from South Gippsland for some time the draw of her home court never faded. Now back for her first season in eight years after welcoming two children, Staley has proved that no matter where life leads, Fish Creek remains home.

Nicky Thomson clocked up her 150-game milestone, completing a remarkable full circle returning to the court after a 20-year hiatus from the game. The veteran powerhouse has already tasted premiership success, and she is hungry to add another title to her name this season. The Kangaroos tradition runs deep in her household, with her three children all currently playing for the club.

Rounding out the celebrations is Maddi Carew, reaching her 50 senior games milestone. Since arriving at the club in 2022, Carew has made an immediate, profound impact. A tireless worker both on the court and behind the scenes on the committee, she balanced her playing time while having two children. Carew already holds a stellar leadership resume as the reigning B Grade premiership coach and the current leader of the Under 17s squad.

As these four remarkable women took the court to celebrate their milestones the Fish Creek community celebrated their loyalty, resilience, and enduring Kangaroo spirit.