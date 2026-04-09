Keeping cow manure out of our rivers

Grants are available for farmers to join a project aimed at boosting the benefits of on-farm effluent disposal and reducing effluent entering river systems. B08_1526

DAIRY farmers in South Gippsland’s Powlett River catchment are set to make the most of cow manure thanks to new funding grants to upgrade farm effluent systems.

The West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (CMA) is inviting expressions of interest from dairy farmers to join a project aimed at boosting the benefits of effluent on farm and reducing effluent entering the river system.

Up to 20 dairy farmers will have the opportunity to work with a qualified agronomist to develop their own Effluent Management Plan. They can then apply for funding to upgrade their effluent system to better utilise effluent nutrients. The upgrades will improve production, save money and protect the environment.

“By maximising the use of effluent, farmers can improve soil health. This also reduces the need to apply synthetic fertiliser, saving money and emissions,” said Sam Shannon Sustainable Agriculture Facilitator for West Gippsland CMA.

“We know dairy effluent is a highly valuable source of nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorous. Farmers who effectively keep these nutrients on farm are not only improving their soils and pasture for cattle, but they are also protecting important local waterways,” explained Sam.

This is the first time such an initiative has been offered in the Powlett catchment and complements the integrated catchment works underway through the Kugerungmome Powlett River Partnerships project and saving the Eastern Hooded Plover.

“Integrated catchment management is about looking at all of the parts that contribute to the health of the ecosystem and helping to protect the water quality is just one more piece in completing the puzzle,” said Sam.

“We’ve been partnering with farmers for over 25 years to drive sustainable agriculture practices in the region and this project is another great example of working together for the benefit of farming and the overall health of the catchment.”

Each Nutrient and Effluent Management Plan developed will clearly identify key recommendations to improve effluent management decisions. The plans will use soil test data to advise on future nutrient application rates across the farm and how best to achieve this.

Participating farmers will receive funding to support the cost of implementing the plans such as upgrades to mains pipelines or effluent ponds. All of these works flow down to benefit the river and the Kugerungmome Powlett River estuary which has cultural and ecological significance.

Grants will be allocated to 20 eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Thursday April 30, 2026.