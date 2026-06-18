Kilc-under surveillance?

Andrew Pollitt first noticed the roadside cameras days before their purpose was clearly explained.

A Kilcunda resident’s concern over unexplained roadside cameras appearing in the area has been answered, with the Department of Transport and Planning confirming the devices are part of a temporary traffic survey along the Bass Highway.

Andrew Pollitt said he first noticed the small cameras around Friday, June 12, when he saw them attached to various give-way signs at intersections and around the Kilcunda and Wonthaggi area.

He says he’s seen as many as 30 devices, including near the Lional Rose car park entrance, Kilcunda cemetery car park entrance, Woolamai-Turnbull Road and Densley Road, to name just a few.

“I drive down the end of our road daily, and I think they all went up at around the same time,” Mr Pollitt said.

With no clear explanation as to why the cameras had been installed, Mr Pollitt said the cameras had sparked questions about what information was being collected, and why residents hadn’t been made aware.

He wasn’t alone either, with the Sentinel-Times receiving reports about the cameras from multiple residents.

“I guess you could say the government is monitoring the activity of the Bass Coast residents,” said Mr Pollitt.

“I think the government, whether state or federal, needs to make the Bass Coast community aware of what they’re catching on these cameras, and what the purpose of the cameras is. They’re quite unusual, I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

A yellow sign identifies the device as a traffic survey camera and states it is not a speed camera, though the sign was only displayed from Wednesday, June 17, says Mr Pollitt, despite being in use from June 12.

Mr Pollitt said he had considered visiting the police station to ask about the devices before their purpose was confirmed.

Bass Coast Shire Council referred questions to the Department of Transport and Planning, and a DTP spokesperson later confirmed the cameras were temporary traffic monitoring devices.

“We’ve installed temporary traffic monitoring cameras along the Bass Highway to better understand vehicle movements between Bass and Wonthaggi to help with network planning,” the spokesperson said.

The DTP said temporary low-resolution traffic data collection cameras had been installed at a number of intersections along the Bass Highway to capture traffic movements and volumes.

They said traffic surveys were used to count traffic volumes on roads and help provide an overview of how vehicles use the network.

The surveys are being conducted from Friday, June 12 to Friday, June 19, 2026.

A yellow sign attached to the poles identifies the device as a “Traffic Survey Camera” and states that the survey is in progress, also emphasising that it’s “not a speed camera” and lists Matrix Traffic & Transport Data as the contact.

However, Mr Pollitt said he noticed the cameras far before that signage appeared, as it seemed to only be put up on Wednesday, June 17.

When asked by the Sentinel-Times, the Department of Transport and Planning did not directly respond to questions about exactly how many cameras were installed, nor whether public signage or notification to residents was required.