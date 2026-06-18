South Gippsland crime surges 15 per cent as theft and break-ins climb

Theft offences alone jumped 36.5 per cent in South Gippsland while sexual offences more than doubled to 290 in the year to March 2026.

Police say they are committed to having officers in the community patrolling the streets and deterring crime.

Crime across South Gippsland has surged more than 15 per cent in a year driven by sharp rises in theft and burglaries according to the latest Crime Statistics Agency figures.

The data released on Thursday covers the 12 months to the end of March 2026.

The figures come after months of reporting on burglaries, thefts and vandalism across the region, including a spree that struck Wonthaggi cafes, clubs and places of worship.

South Gippsland recorded 2660 offences over the year, up from 2309, a rise of 15.2 per cent.

The shire's crime rate climbed 14.5 per cent to 8499.1 offences per 100,000 people, just below the state rate of 8690.8.

Theft drove most of the increase, surging 36.5 per cent from 545 to 744 offences.

Burglaries and break-ins jumped 13.7 per cent to 233 offences while arson rose from 22 to 31.

Leongatha again topped the shire with 768 offences, up 84, while Korumburra recorded 642, up 65.

Foster climbed to 265 offences and Venus Bay more than doubled to 99.

South Gippsland also recorded a steep rise in sexual offences, from 118 to 290, though the agency counts each offence separately rather than each victim and notes such figures can reflect the reporting of historical incidents.

By comparison Bass Coast crime rose just 3.1 per cent from 3528 to 3637 offences with the rate up 1.4 per cent to 8063.5.

Firearms offences in Bass Coast held at 70, the same elevated level reported in the previous quarter, while prohibited and controlled weapons offences rose 50 per cent from 42 to 63.

Drug use and possession offences in the shire climbed 41 per cent and deception offences rose almost 69 per cent.

Wonthaggi remained the busiest town in either shire with 1355 offences, up 279 on the year before.

Cowes recorded 610 offences while Inverloch fell to 296, down 116.

On family violence the picture eased across both shires.

Police attended 828 family incidents in Bass Coast, down 9.7 per cent from 917.

South Gippsland recorded a steeper drop, with family incidents falling 17.8 per cent from 612 to 503.

The falls came in line with a statewide drop in family incidents of 3.4 per cent.

Breach of a family violence order remained the single most recorded offence in both shires.

Bass Coast breaches edged up from 709 to 727 while South Gippsland breaches fell 9.1 per cent from 471 to 428.

Unsolved offences in Bass Coast rose from 25.9 per cent to 27.4 per cent, leaving 996 offences unresolved.

South Gippsland's unsolved rate eased to 28 per cent.

Across the state, police recorded 625,426 criminal offences in the 12 months to March 2026, a fall of 1524 offences or 0.2 per cent.

It was the first annual drop in recorded crime in almost four years, though overall crime remains 26 per cent higher than three years ago.

Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Bob Hill said the result was welcome but the task was far from over.

"While pleasing to see overall crime slightly decrease, the reality is that overall crime in Victoria still remains far higher than both police and the community would like," he said.

"This is why we are absolutely committed to ensuring our highly trained officers are where they are needed most, in the community, patrolling the streets, deterring criminal behaviour and preventing crime."

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or in an emergency call 000.