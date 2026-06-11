Unknown Korumburraite scores cool million in Tatts, was it you?

A Korumburra resident or visitor has started their Thursday morning as a newfound millionaire after scooping up $1 million in last night’s Weekday Windfall draw but they may not know it yet. The winning entry was purchased from Korumburra Post Office, 30 Commercial Street, Korumburra.

Someone from Korumburra has just won $1 million in Wednesday’s Weekday Windfall lotto draw after purchasing a ticket from the Korumburra Post Office. Sam Patel and the team were delighted to hear the news and warmly congratulate the lucky winner, whoever it may be!

A KORUMBURRA resident or visitor has started their Thursday morning as a newfound millionaire after scooping up $1 million in last night’s Weekday Windfall draw, though they may not know it yet.

The mystery player from South Gippsland held one of the three division one winning entries nationally in Weekday Windfall draw 4714, drawn Wednesday 10 June 2026.

Each division one winning entry pocketed a clean $1 million. If the winner had been part of The Lott Members Club and registered their ticket to a player card or online account, officials from The Lott would have already alerted the player to their windfall.

Instead, the ticket remains unregistered, meaning the search is officially on for the region's newest millionaire. The winning entry was purchased from Korumburra Post Office, located at 30 Commercial Street, Korumburra.

Korumburra Post Office owner Sam Patel said he was thrilled his outlet had sold their first division one winning entry. “Congratulations to our winner! From the bottom of my heart, you’ve just won the kind of prize most people only dream about,” he said.

“I hope this brings you and your loved one's incredible joy, freedom, and the chance to do all the things you’ve always wanted. This is a reminder of how special small communities are. Someone walked through our doors, grabbed a ticket and changed their life. It shows that big dreams really can happen in small country towns.”

Mr Patel noted that the local community would be buzzing with excitement once word got out about the massive local win. “We will absolutely be celebrating this milestone in store with our customers,” he said. “We will be telling everyone who walks through our doors to check their tickets because the winner could be sitting right here among us. We have a lot of local regulars, but we also get a lot of visitors passing through town, so it really could be anyone. We are just so proud to have played a small part in changing someone's life forever.”

Officials from The Lott are urging everyone who purchased a Weekday Windfall ticket from the Korumburra Post Office to check their wallets, pockets, and gloveboxes immediately. The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she hoped the region's latest millionaire would discover their life-changing news very soon.

“Our mystery winner is likely going about their Thursday completely oblivious to the fact that they became a millionaire overnight,” Ms Hobdell said. “Imagine going to bed on a Wednesday night as usual and waking up the next day with an extra seven figures sitting waiting for you.

It is the definition of a life-changing moment. “We are encouraging everyone who bought a ticket at Korumburra Post Office for last night’s draw to check their tickets today. If you discover you are holding the division one winning ticket, please contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the prize claim process.

” The winning numbers in Weekday Windfall draw 4714 on Wednesday 10 June 2026 were 14, 22, 35, 41, 8, and 19, while the supplementary numbers were 3 and 27. The Weekday Windfall game delivers a guaranteed division one prize of $1 million for up to six winners across Australia in every single draw, held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights.

Lottery officials recommend that players always register their tickets to a player card or online account. Registration ensures that wins are secure and allows official representatives to contact winners directly with the good news. Until the Korumburra winner steps forward, locals are advised to double-check every lottery ticket they own.