Korumburra woman tosses and turns after waking up to find she’s $1million richer

A South Gippsland resident has pocketed a cool $1 million after claiming one of three division one winning entries in Wednesday's Weekday Windfall lotto draw.

A Korumburra woman woke up to find she’d won $1million in Wednesday’s Weekday Windfall lotto draw after purchasing a ticket from the Korumburra Post Office.

A KORUMBURRA woman was counting sheep and counting zeros when a late-night check of her Weekday Windfall ticket revealed she'd nabbed $1 million in the Wednesday night draw.

The South Gippsland resident held one of the three division one winning entries pocketing a cool $1 million. As the winning woman had not registered her ticket to a player card or online account, officials from The Lott had no way of contacting her.

Officials had to wait for her to check her ticket and come forward to claim her prize. The life-changing discovery turned an ordinary Wednesday evening into an unforgettable night of celebration, completely derailing her sleep schedule.

“Thank you very much! I’m gobsmacked,” the woman laughed when she spoke with lottery officials. “I checked it on the website, and I didn’t know what to think. I got my husband to double-check it because I thought, ‘surely not!’ When we checked, it was already nighttime, so we got no sleep after that. There were lots of tossing and turning.”

“We’re completely shocked. I don’t think anyone thinks they’re actually going to win, so it’s a very weird feeling. Luckily, I had a busy day with lots of stuff on. Otherwise, I might’ve sent myself crazy with thinking. Really, it’ll just be helping family out. Thank you, and hopefully, I can sleep tonight!”

The woman’s winning entry was purchased from Korumburra Post Office, located at 30 Commercial Street, Korumburra. Post Office owner Sam Patel said he was thrilled his outlet had sold its very first division one winning entry.

“Congratulations to our winner! From the bottom of my heart, you’ve just won the kind of prize most people only dream about,” he said. “I hope this brings you and your loved ones incredible happiness. Selling a major winning ticket is a milestone for our business, and we couldn't be happier for a local resident.”

The win has generated significant buzz across the South Gippsland region, highlighting the unpredictability of lottery windfalls. Local community groups have shared the news, sparking conversations about what neighbours would do with a sudden million-dollar fortune.

Officials from The Lott used the occasion to remind regular players about the benefits of registering their tickets. “This win is a fantastic outcome for Korumburra, but it also serves as an important reminder to register your tickets to a player card or online account,” a spokesperson from The Lott stated.

“When entries are registered, we can contact winners directly with the life-changing news immediately after the draw, saving them from the suspense of checking the ticket themselves.”

The winning numbers in Weekday Windfall draw 4714 on Wednesday 10 June 2026 were 11, 33, 37, 15, 31, and 1, while the supplementary numbers were 20 and 35. All three division one winning entries across Australia for this draw were located in Victoria.

With her newfound financial freedom secure, the Korumburra winner is looking forward to settling her nerves and focusing on her primary goal of sharing the windfall to support her family and loved ones.

As the town celebrates its newest millionaire, residents are encouraged to keep checking their old tickets, as life-changing surprises can happen when least expected.