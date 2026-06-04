Local roads among Victoria’s most dangerous

Bass Highway, South Gippsland Highway and Strzelecki Highway feature in RACV analysis of 52 dangerous regional road sections.

RACV has identified several Bass Coast and South Gippsland roads among 52 dangerous regional road sections across Victoria.

Bass Coast and South Gippsland roads have featured heavily in RACV’s latest list of the most dangerous roads in Victoria.

RACV recently launched its 2026 ‘My Country Road’ survey, calling on Victorians to give their opinions on which regional roads are the most unsafe.

RACV worked with the Australian Automobile Association to analyse the safety standards of 19,800 kilometres of regional roads in Victoria, using Australian Road Assessment program data, crash history and traffic volumes.

As a result of that analysis, RACV identified 52 dangerous sections of highway across regional Victoria.

Among the Eastern Victoria section, Bass Coast and South Gippsland were strongly represented, with the Bass Highway, South Gippsland Highway and Strzelecki Highway all listed.

Two sections of the Bass Highway were mentioned, with the San Remo to Wonthaggi section and the Wonthaggi to Leongatha section both identified.

Several sections of the South Gippsland Highway were also listed, including Foster to Leongatha, Foster to Yarram, Loch to Leongatha, and Yarram to Sale.

The passage of road from Leongatha to Mirboo North on the Strzelecki highway was also included.

“Over half of Victoria’s road crashes occur on regional roads. RACV’s My Country Road survey gives everyday Victorians a direct voice on the condition and safety of roads that have too many fatalities and serious injuries,” said RACV Head of Policy James Williams.

“With more families heading away over the upcoming long weekend, we’re reminding drivers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.”

Mr Williams said regional roads often have unique hazards such as potholes, narrow shoulders, changing speed zones and limited opportunities to overtake safely, which can all contribute to more accidents.

RACV said the top roads identified in the 2024 My Country Road survey had all seen some improvements, or had upgrades planned or announced.

Nationals Member for Gippsland South and Shadow Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Danny O’Brien, has previously raised concerns about the poor condition of Gippsland roads.

“Local drivers deal with potholes, narrow lanes and collapsing shoulders every day,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Gippslanders are tired of band-aid fixes. They want and deserve safe, reliable roads to get to work, school and the shops without fear of damage or injury.”

RACV’s My Country Road survey closes on Friday, July 17.