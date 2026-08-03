Manager Asset Management and Planning, Customer Service and Dispatch Officer & Maintenance Technician - Mechanical

Our 2040 Vision and Strategy guides us toward our vision to be a trusted partner, advancing water services to support customer and community aspirations. To progress this vision, we are seeking skilled, enthusiastic and community focused people to join us.

South Gippsland Water is a diverse, community-oriented organisation and offer the following:

• Focus on career opportunities, professional development and training

• Highly flexible work options, including modified hours and/or work weeks

• Employee Assistance Program and broad wellbeing offers

• Family friendly workplace, including Paid Parental Leave

• Attractive Salary Packaging options available (eligibility conditions apply)

• Flexibility to work from home, with base location at any of our offices in Wonthaggi, Foster or Leongatha

Diversity is celebrated and respected as important for our wellbeing and success. Through our Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Strategic Plan, Gender Equality Action Plan and upcoming Reconciliation Action Plan we are actively working to address the gender pay gap, create opportunities for underrepresented groups and partner with Traditional Owners.

Manager Asset Management and Planning

• Permanent Full or Part Time

• SGW Enterprise Agreement Senior Executive Officer: $155,000-$165,000 plus statutory superannuation and leave loading

• Starting location Wonthaggi, Leongatha or Foster

Customer Service and Dispatch Officer

• Fixed Term (18 month) Part Time (3 days per week)

• SGW Enterprise Agreement Band 4: $64,567.24 - $68,246.96 plus statutory superannuation & Leave Loading

• Starting Location Wonthaggi/Hybrid Working Arrangements

Maintenance Technician – Mechanical

• Permanent Full Time

• SGW Enterprise Agreement Band O5D – O6C:$81,049.75-$87,633.17 plus statutory superannuation & leave loading

• Starting Location Korumburra

Please go to https://www.sgwater.com.au/careers/ for more details about SGW, the role and how to apply, and follow the instructions on the same page to sign up for job alerts.

Applications Close: Friday, August 14, 2026 at 5pm