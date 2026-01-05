Audit and Risk Committee External Member

South Gippsland Water is seeking expressions of interest from individuals with appropriate expertise in financial accounting or auditing to support our Audit and Risk Committee.

• Must have appropriate expertise in financial accounting or auditing relevant to a regulated public entity

• Water industry or other relevant public sector experience desirable

• Audit and Risk Committee experience desirable

• Attendance at five virtual committee meetings per annum

• Fixed fee-for-service arrangement

For enquiries, please call Managing Director, Robert Murphy on 0407 864 293.

To apply please send your cover letter and resume detailing relevant experience to peopleandculture@sgwater.com.au

Applications Close: Friday, January 23, 2026 at 5pm