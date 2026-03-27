Marinus Link confirms Gippsland construction on track despite Tasmanian legal challenge

The Marinus Link project will run 90 kilometres of underground cable through South Gippsland connecting Tasmania to the national grid at Hazelwood in the Latrobe Valley. Photo: Marinus Link

MARINUS Link says construction in Gippsland remains on schedule despite a legal challenge in Tasmania that has targeted permits for part of the project.

The Sentinel-Times reported last week that the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal appeal could throw the broader project timeline into doubt but Marinus Link has moved to reassure the community the project is on track.

"The appeal in Tasmania does not impact planned works in Gippsland and construction activities remain on schedule," Marinus Link Manager of Media and External Communications Justin White said.

"We have already commenced preparatory works at Sandy Point and Hazelwood and our Victorian approvals are in place."

An artist's impression of the planned Marinus Link converter station at Hazelwood in the Latrobe Valley. Image: Marinus Link.

Preparatory works at Sandy Point began in February and include temporary fencing, soil testing and groundwater investigations.

The project involves laying high-voltage direct current cables under Bass Strait from Tasmania to Waratah Bay before running 90 kilometres underground through South Gippsland to Hazelwood in the Latrobe Valley.

At the South Gippsland Jobs Expo in Leongatha on March 19 Marinus Link told attendees major construction was expected to begin in the third quarter of this year with a project office planned for Peart Street by the end of April.

The appeal was launched by Burnie resident Carran Doolan and backed by residents group Tas Power Democracy, who argue permitting each part of the project separately prevented cumulative environmental and planning impact assessments.

For South Gippsland landholders along the cable corridor, the confirmation that works are proceeding on schedule provides some clarity around construction timelines.

Last week's article also referenced a leadership transition. Mr White said CEO Stephanie McGregor has been in the role since June last year.