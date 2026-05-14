VCAT challenge to Sandy Point planning decision

The future of the Sandy Point Caravan Park continues to generate local concern, with the Sandy Point Community Group continuing its fight against subdivision.

COUNCIL’S decision to support subdivision of the Sandy Point Caravan Park land to allow for the creation of 11 dwellings was lashed by Cr Sarah Gilligan whose alternate motion to knock back the proposed development failed at the April council meeting, the Sandy Point Community Group (SPCG) having since resolved to lodge an appeal with VCAT.

“The SPCG believes that the latest proposal fails to adequately address key issues identified in the earlier VCAT ruling; in particular, concerns remain that important planning and environmental considerations have not been sufficiently resolved,” the group said.

“This subdivision decision goes directly against the council plan, coastal strategy and adopted 2026 advocacy priorities and undermines the incredible long term planning work going into our coastal planning space,” Cr Gilligan told the Sentinel-Times.

She stressed that is her personal view and that the decision of council is final, but given the appeal to VCAT that may no longer be the case.

Cr Sarah Gilligan makes her point at the April South Gippsland Shire Council meeting.

Altered plans for subdivision of the Caravan Park were submitted to council after it rejected previous plans, with its decision upheld by VCAT.

Council’s Advocacy Priorities, approved in October 2025, call on the Victorian Government to “coordinate a state-wide process to update coastal hazard mapping, strengthen the Land Subject to Inundation Overlay and incorporate these updates into Victorian Planning Schemes”.

The Waratah Bay Coastal Risk Assessment commenced in May 2024, with the assistance of $200,000 through the State Government’s Victoria’s Resilient Coast grant program.

“The assessment of coastal hazards is a first step in identifying how best to plan, manage and prepare for future climate change impacts,” South Gippsland Shire Council stated in a press release announcing that funding.

At the time, the Waratah Bay Coastal Risk Assessment was expected to take two years, and is now getting towards completion although Sentinel-Times has been unable to obtain an expected end date.

SPCG continues to argue that loss of the local caravan park would have a significant social, economic, and cultural impact on Sandy Point, with that driving the community group’s decision to take the long-running saga back to VCAT.

“SPCG is committed to pursuing the best possible outcome for the community and will present comprehensive planning and environmental arguments as part of the appeal process,” the group said, with updates to be provided through its website.

Visit sandypoint.vic.au for details.