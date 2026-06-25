Marinus Link secures foothold in national energy grid as construction ramps up

The giant South Gippsland electricity and data interconnector project across Bass Strait Marinus Link has secured a vital role in Australia's future energy landscape.

Major works including underground drilling for the massive Marinus Link project at Sandy Point is expected to start in October.

PROJECT Marinus has secured a critical position in Australia's future energy landscape with the nation's energy operator confirming a vital role for Marinus Link in maintaining system resilience, efficiency, and consumer affordability.

The Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) latest Integrated System Plan (ISP) has explicitly reinforced the urgency of the interconnector project. A comprehensive report from AEMO has outlined the Optimal Development Path (ODP) blueprint for the least-cost layout to support a secure and reliable electricity supply.

This pathway becomes increasingly vital as Latrobe Valley coal power stations retire, and national electricity consumption is projected to nearly double by 2050.

According to the ISP integrating Marinus Link into the national grid will yield significant financial savings. These savings stem directly from avoided capital, operating, and fuel costs that would otherwise burden the system if alternative, less efficient transmission investments were pursued.

Marinus Link Pty Ltd (MLPL) Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie McGregor, welcomed the findings and commended AEMO’s extensive consultation process. She noted that the rigorous approach taken by Marinus Link had resulted in a robust set of inputs, assumptions, and scenarios that validated the project's long-term worth.

“Marinus Link stands as a critical asset in the National Electricity Market,” Ms McGregor said. “It will deliver tangible value for all consumers in a world of increasing energy demand and an escalating need for a diversified, reliable, and secure energy supply."

The latest ISP highlights a major shift in the project's development status. Project Marinus Stage 1 is now recognised among just three major transmission projects nationwide that have advanced significantly since 2024 officially elevating it to a 'committed and anticipated' project status.

Furthermore, the report categorizes Stage 2 as 'actionable'. This status serves as a clear regulatory signal of the entire project’s essential, ongoing role in establishing a resilient and stable energy grid for the nation.

On the ground in South Gippsland momentum is building rapidly to transition the project from the planning phase into physical reality. “Delivery is ramping up with preparatory works well underway across the project,” Ms McGregor stated.

“Major construction is kicking off in the coming months.”

Once fully operational, Marinus Link will function as an energy highway across Bass Strait, allowing Tasmania and Victoria to share electricity at an unprecedented scale.