Power crush Maffra by 101 points

Wonthaggi Power strengthened its grip on second place with a 101-point demolition of Maffra at home on Saturday.

Aiden Lindsay chases the ball down and keeps it moving forward for the Power.

Wonthaggi Power strengthened its grip on second place with a 101-point demolition of Maffra at home on Saturday.

The Power controlled the clash from the opening whistle, winning 17.21 (123) to 3.4 (22) and improving its season record to 12-3 with just three home-and-away matches remaining.

Despite sunshine and otherwise ideal conditions for footy, recent rain had left sections of the ground resembling mud pits, where players regularly lost their footing, and the ball would often refuse to bounce when it landed in these areas.

Though it didn't matter too much for the home side.

Wonthaggi adapted immediately, holding the Eagles goalless for the first half of the match, and building a 62-point lead.

Wonthaggi put its foot down early, leading 6.4 (40) to 0.1 (1) at quarter-time after booting six unanswered goals, before adding another three goals in the second quarter to take a 9.9 (63) to 0.1 (1) lead into halftime.

Skipper Josh Bates led from the front with his trademark composure, staying calm in traffic and finding space for his teammates on more than a few occasions.

Jaxon Foon gets the sit on his Maffra opponent.

Brodie Mabilia was another important contributor around the contest, using his strong frame to win the ball in congestion and release it to teammates on the outside.

Wonthaggi didn't let up after halftime either, with Jack Blair taking a strong contested mark inside the attacking 50 in the opening moments of the third term. However, faced with a troublesome angle, he attempted to centre the ball and had his kick intercepted.

Maffra used this opportunity to rebound and earn a free kick at the other end, only to miss an opportunity to kick their first major of the afternoon.

Wonthaggi didn't take this challenge lightly though, as they responded immediately with a goal from Jaxon Foon, who finished with four goals, before Jackson Glen added yet another major.

The Eagles eventually broke through for their first goal of the match midway through the third quarter, but the Power remained in complete control of the game.

Even with a wet and heavy ball, you wouldn't know it from the way Wonthaggi's forwards were marking it, clunking contested marks consistently, and visibly frustrating the Maffra defenders.

Young ruck Jasper Shone impressed again, having recently captained Gippsland Power at the 2026 Gippsland Youth Interleague Carnival, Shone continues to establish himself as one of the league's emerging rucks.

Hunter Tiziani looks for a teammate while teammate and captain Josh Bates shepherds his opponent.

There were individual flashes of brilliance all around the ground for the Power.

Mabilia took an excellent intercept mark in the third quarter as Maffra tried to clear the ball from their defensive 50, before he delivered the ball perfectly to Jarryd Blair.

Aiden Lindsay produced a determined effort on the wing, keeping the ball inside the boundary before shrugging off a tackle and finding a teammate for another goal scoring opportunity.

The Power finished the job with six fourth-quarter goals, although Maffra continued to compete and produced its most productive term with two majors.

Cooper McInnes led Wonthaggi’s scoring with five goals, while Foon and Glen kicked four apiece. Lindsay finished with two, with Jai Williams and Blake Cornelis also hitting the scoreboard.

Jai Williams, Jasper Shone, Joshua Bates, Aiden Lindsay, Isaac Chugg, and Joshua Schulz were named Wonthaggi’s best players.