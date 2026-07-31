Wonthaggi veterans join grand gathering

Wonthaggi RSL representatives joined hundreds of veterans, along with their friends and family, from across Australia for the 2026 RSL Veterans Ball at Melbourne Town.

Wonthaggi RSL representatives came together at the 2026 RSL Veterans Ball at Melbourne Town Hall. Photo by Michael Currie Photography.

Wonthaggi RSL representatives joined hundreds of veterans, along with their friends and family, from across Australia for the 2026 RSL Veterans Ball at Melbourne Town Hall on Saturday, July 25.

A group of 14 Wonthaggi executive members and contributing affiliates were present.

The event was hosted by the Hawthorn RSL Sub-Branch, and the event attracted 570 veterans and family members.

The event provided a unique opportunity for many veterans to reunite with former service mates.

Wonthaggi RSL president Kevin Walsh said the opportunity to reunite with such mates was a great feature of the event.

“We had a lovely time at the ball, and there was a chance to connect with other veterans,” Mr Walsh said.

“For me, I met up with people I served with, who I don’t get to see very often, and I could just catch up and find out how they’re travelling.”

One of those reunions was very poignant for Mr Walsh.

“One of my friends got cancer from his service,” he said.

“He wasn’t doing very well, but he was in very good spirits.”

“Veterans are in a tribe, in a sense, and it’s always nice to get together with your people.”

It was the third time Wonthaggi RSL had been represented at the Veterans Ball, which has grown a lot since it was first established.

In the three years it’s been running, attendance has grown from 250 people to 570, with this year’s event selling out.

Hawthorn RSL volunteer organiser Celia Hale said the ball wasn’t intended as a fundraiser, but was more so created to strengthen the connections among both veterans and their families.

The volunteer-run event welcomed senior RSL figures, including RSL Australia national president Peter Tinley, national chief executive Philip Winter and RSL Victoria state president Mark Schröffel.

State presidents from Tasmania and Western Australia also attended alongside Veteran Family Commissioner Annabelle Wilson.

Comedian and broadcaster Anthony “Lehmo” Lehmann served as the master of ceremonies, and the Australian Army Band also performed.

On the same day, the Wonthaggi representatives also attended the 111th RSL Victoria State Annual Conference.

Mr Walsh said the conference highlighted the work being done to make sure RSL sub-branches stay relevant and responsive in their communities.

“There are enormous amounts of work being done to make the RSL relevant through their local communities and to work better together,” he said.

The Wonthaggi RSL Executive Committee congratulated Hawthorn RSL and the volunteers, sponsors and supporters responsible for delivering the event.