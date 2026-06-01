Stony Creek hold on in thriller against fast-finishing Toora

Josh Halsall sends the ball into attack for Toora. Photo: Courtesy G.S.Bruning

A FAST finishing Toora gave up too much of a start to run down the home side Stony Creek in a cracking contest.

Stony Creek chalked up win number two for the season 10-5-65 to 9-4-58 in a clash that went right down to the wire.

With just a straight kick’s advantage going into the third term the home side put the foot down and skipped out to a 25-point lead at the last break after keeping Toora scoreless for the term.

But with Tex Dyson firing up front, he finished with three, and Nick Quint and Jake Smart slotting a pair each the Pies got back within seven points in a nail-biting final term.

Lachi Smart and Josh Halsall were among the Pies’ best in a gallant but ultimately fruitless effort which sees them slip to last spot on the ladder.

For Stony Creek it was again Luke Firth leading the way with three majors while Tully Bernaldo kicked two.

Young gun Angus McInnes was best on for the winners with Liam Harrington and Tyler Neal also among the stronger contributors.

Stony Creek coach Troy Shepherdson said after his side’s win “we had a very determined Toora come to town today. They came ready to play, and with early injuries we really had to dig deep to hold on.”

Shepherdson continued that he was “very proud of the boys battling through with no bench after half time” and that the win was “reward for effort” for his team.

While the rest of the league takes a break next week for Charlie’s big day Tarwin will welcome Fish Creek to town for what promises to be a ripping standalone clash.

Those unable to attend can catch all the action on Gippsland FM from 2pm or thereabouts.