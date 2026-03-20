Melina Bath says 'thanks' to Leongatha doctors in parliament

MELINA Bath, the Member for South Eastern Victoria and a local Leongatha resident has joined the chorus of thanks (and relief) at the opening of a new medical clinic in the town earlier this month.

South Eastern Victoria MP Melina Bath expressed her thanks on behalf of the community in State Parliament last Thursday for the opening of a new Leongatha medical clinic.

MELINA Bath, the Member for South Eastern Victoria and a local Leongatha resident has joined the chorus of thanks (and relief) at the opening of a new medical clinic in the town earlier this month.

Speaking in State Parliament, Ms Bath thanked Dr Cassie Zhou for establishing the new clinic and the doctors, staff, neighbouring medicos and Leongatha Memorial Hospital staff who either supported the new venture or filled the void following the shock closure of the Leongatha Healthcare clinic on January 16, 2026.

“I also want very much to pay homage to a wonderful group of medical professionals in Leongatha,” Ms Bath said in the Legislative Council last Thursday, March 19.

“Leongatha has had an unprecedented interruption of its GP services, which blindsided community as well as the doctors and administrators. I just want to congratulate Dr Cassie Zhou, who has established a new clinic in record time with the support of Louise Sparkes, the CEO of Leongatha Hospital, and many, many others.

“It has been a very difficult time for our community, and I want to pay homage to the administrative officers in the background, to the other GPs who have supported Cassie and to the community for hanging in there, as well as the Long Street clinic, Z Medicals and all the other surrounding towns that took up the workload during this difficult time.

“Thank you very much for your service. We are truly indebted to you, and we look forward to positive health outcomes for our community going forward.”

The new Rail Trail Medical clinic opened on Monday, March 2, a full six weeks after the sudden closure of the town’s main clinic, and has already been well received by a pleased and relieved local community.

“Our very first day was fully booked, and the level of demand since opening has reflected just how important accessible local healthcare is,” said a spokesperson for the clinic shortly after opening.

“Our doctors, nurses and reception team have been working at full pace, and we are grateful for the understanding and respect shown by patients during this significant transition period.”

The key practical issue remaining to be solved, and flagged by many local patients, has been the issue of access to health records held by Leongatha Healthcare.

But local clients have advised that simply by filling out a form at the new clinic, their records have been recovered and will now be available to relevant doctors and patients at the new clinic.

Whether there will be an investigation into what prompted the closure of Leongatha Healthcare and what followed is unknown.