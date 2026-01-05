Music scholarship program announced at summer festival

Sarah Lawless (South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN), Rosie Handley (Korumburra S.C. Music Coordinator), Ellen Sorrell (Assistant Principal Korumburra S.C.) and Martin Carlson Foundation trustees Gary Brittle and Darren Polglaise announced 15 music scholarships for students in South Gippsland and the Bass Coast. B28_5025

FIFTEEN young musicians from ten regional South Gippsland schools were awarded music scholarship at a summer festival concert performed at Leongatha Secondary College’s Mesley Hall.

Sponsored by the Martin Carlson Foundation in partnership with Soundhouse Music Alliance and Music For All and the South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN, the music scholarships recognised the outstanding talent of young local musicians and vocalists.

“The Martin Carlson Foundation is gaining much momentum within our region and is proving to be a major supporter of our youth and community organizations,” said Foundation Trustees Gary Brittle and Darren Polglaise.

“It was a fantastic evening with the South Gippsland school music program.”

Darren Polglaise and Gary Brittle said they were so encouraged by the wonderful young musicians they had decided to continue the scholarships moving forward.

A new music program sponsored by the Martin Carlson Foundation was one of several new initiatives announced for 2026 to encourage young people to develop and recognize opportunities that can assist the region within the creative arts sector.

Soundhouse Music Alliance CEO Robert Walker spoke about the work of the Music Alliance and the partnership with the Martin Carlson Foundation.

The scholarship winners announced at the concert were Mila (Foster S.C.), Ghun (Leongatha S.C.), Sandy, Olivia, Alice and Zak (Mirboo North S.C.), April and Violet (Korumburra S.C.), Arthur, Hugh and Kayden (Bass Coast S.C. San Remo campus) and Abbie, Cody, Flynn and Ruby (Bass Coast S.C. Dudley campus).

The scholarships will cover musical instrument hire as well as music fees for 2026.

Instruments played by the scholarship winners at the summer concert ranged from percussion and guitar to euphonium and French horns. Over 100 students were involved in four days of rehearsals at Leongatha Secondary College.

Sarah Lawless from South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN and Mark Tudor the South Gippsland Bass Coast Trade Skills Alliance were thanked for their tireless work.

Highlights of the concert included Ocean Blue played by a junior guitar ensemble and a vocal ensemble performing the Sound of White by Missy Higgins.

The music scholarship was initially a one-year pilot program in 2025 but with the large uptake from young musical people within the region the program partners decided to review and extend the period of delivery into 2026.

The Martin Carlson Foundation has also agreed to fund a front of house tour for a regional schools Art Camp in 2026 at Bass Coast Secondary College, funded drone Training Certificate taster and III Aviation programs and licensing at ten South Gippsland Regional Schools in 2025, provided student achievement awards at Korumburra Secondary College, supported two student groups from Korumburra Secondary College to fund H2Grand Prix entry fees, funded employer, student, and school engagement events through the SGBCLLEN, supported the Children's Hospital Good Friday Easter Appeal, provided part support for South Gippsland Police for a Regional Youth Engagement Program and funded a young person from the Lyric Theatre to undertake a Certificate IV in Apparel and Fashion.

The application process for the next round of music scholarships will begin in August or September 2026. For more information about the music scholarships contact the South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN or search for the Martin Carlson Foundation on Facebook.