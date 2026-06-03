Next-generation rescue truck boosts Loch Fire Brigade capabilities

A new $850,000 rescue truck for the Loch Fire Brigade has significantly enhanced the emergency response capabilities of local CFA volunteers.

A new $850,000 rescue truck for the Loch Fire Brigade has boosted the on-road and off-road capabilities of local CFA volunteers.

EMERGENCY response capabilities in South Gippsland have received a significant upgrade following the arrival of a state-of-the-art rescue vehicle at the Loch Fire Brigade.

The new $850,000 rescue truck, funded entirely by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), marks a major milestone in local emergency response technology.

The investment is part of an ongoing funding arrangement aimed at keeping regional first responders equipped with the best lifesaving tools available in Australia.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Specialist Response, Rick Owen AFSM, said the new truck incorporated revolutionary design enhancements. Key features include emission-free stowage and fully battery-operated tools, which drastically reduce noise and fumes at accident scenes.

It also introduces a dedicated rescue work platform to increase the brigade's capacity for heavy vehicle responses. Additionally, the vehicle features an expanded layout specifically designed to transport a full steep angle cache, facilitating complex technical rope rescues in difficult terrain.

“The new technologies and equipment on these rescue trucks make them among the best in Australia, so we’re lucky to have them in our CFA fleet,” Assistant Chief Fire Officer Owen said.

Emphasising the critical nature of the upgrade, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Owen noted that the Loch Fire Brigade responds to more than 100 call-outs per year. Crucially, approximately half of those responses are rescue incidents, highlighting the urgent need for top-tier equipment to safeguard the local community.

For local volunteers, the benefits of the heavy vehicle extend to daily operations and response times. Loch Fire Brigade Captain Len Wyhoon expressed immense gratitude for the new appliance, noting how its intelligent ergonomic design had transformed post-incident logistics.

"It allows us to better protect our local community in times of need," Captain Wyhoon stated. "Everything has a place, so it makes the pack-up after a job much quicker and smoother, allowing us to be back on the road sooner."

Captain Wyhoon explained that the spacious design allows the team to carry vital equipment they previously had to leave behind due to space limitations. This includes the new rescue platform and an off-road 'mule' vehicle, which is crucial for navigating the rugged farmland surrounding Loch.

"We get our fair share of farming accidents and four-wheel-drive rollovers," Wyhoon noted.

"The rescue truck’s features are a real benefit for the community."

In a touching tribute to the brigade’s rich history, the vehicle has been officially dedicated to former Loch Captain John Kennedy. Kennedy, a stalwart of Victorian emergency response with nearly 70 years of volunteer service, was instrumental in establishing the initial road accident rescue capability at Loch during the late 1980s.

He was also a founding member of the CFA Rescue Association. The dedication connects the brigade’s early pioneering rescue efforts to this new era of modern emergency response.

With the TAC-funded vehicle now fully operational, Loch's CFA volunteers are better positioned than ever to provide rapid, state-of-the-art rescue interventions across South Gippsland.