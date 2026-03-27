No news isn’t good news for Leongatha patients’ records

Thousands of patients of the defunct Leongatha Healthcare Clinic are yet to have their patient records transferred to their new doctor, but the Health Complaints Commissioner is prepared to step in if necessary.

The Leongatha Healthcare clinic closed abruptly on Friday, January 16 this year but many of the 8000 active patent records on file are yet to be released to replacement medicos despite hundreds of formal requests.

THOUSANDS of patients of the defunct Leongatha Healthcare Clinic are yet to have their patient records transferred to their new doctor.

While hundreds have already lodged formal requests for this information to be transferred to their new clinic, it is understood that few of these requests have been complied with.

The issue has been taken up with the Health Complaints Commissioner who is aware of the problem and as well as reinforcing the requirement that health service providers must transfer records in a timely manner, is also offering to help individuals experiencing difficulty accessing or transferring their health records.

“The Health Complaints Commissioner is aware of issues affecting former patients of Leongatha Healthcare in transferring their medical records to a new health service provider,” they said in response to a request for information from the Sentinel-Times.

“We are engaging with relevant parties to support the appropriate transfer of medical records.

“Under the Health Records Act 2001 (Vic), individuals have a right to formally request that their health information be transferred to another health service provider, either directly or via an authorised provider acting on their behalf.

“Requests must be responded to as soon as practicable,” according to a spokesperson for the Health Complaints Commissioner.

“Where a request is not complied with and the matter is considered serious, the Commissioner has regulatory powers to take action, including issuing a Compliance Notice.

“A Compliance Notice requires a provider to take specified steps within a set timeframe to ensure compliance with the Act. Failure to comply with a Compliance Notice is an offence and may result in penalties.”

The Health Complaints Commissioner encourages individuals experiencing difficulty accessing or transferring their health records to contact them for assistance via their online complaint form at hcc.vic.gov.au or by calling 1300 582 113.

After more than 50 years providing medical services to a wide area of South Gippsland, Leongatha Healthcare Pty Ltd, formerly known as the Leongatha Medical Group, suddenly closed its doors on Friday, January 16, 2026 at the time listing the employment of 19 doctors, supported by a full time practice manager, 13 part-time practice Nurses and 11 part-time receptionists and administration staff.

The clinic had as many as 8000 active patient records at the time, many of them still to be released to the patients’ new service provider.