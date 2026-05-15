Offshore Theatre’s 30th anniversary production of Speaking in Tongues a triumph

Phillip Island Offshore Theatre Company's 30th anniversary production of Andrew Bovell’s iconic Australian drama Speaking in Tongues has it all.

Simon Furniss as Leon and Remi D’Agostin as Jane in the Offshore Theatre production of Speaking in Tongues. B14_2026

SEDUCTION, suspicion, and shattered trust Phillip Island’s Offshore Theatre had it all for their 30th anniversary production of Andrew Bovell’s iconic Australian drama Speaking in Tongues.

Steven Boon as Pete and Melanie Beynon as Sonya on stage together in Speaking in Tongues. B13_2026

The air inside Cowes’ Berninneit Cultural Centre was thick with tension as the Offshore Theatre cast excelled in this gripping adult drama which famously served as the blueprint for the 2001 multi-award-winning film Lantana.

Adam Gooderham as Neil in Andrew Bovell’s iconic Australian drama Speaking in Tongues. B10_2026

Following a string of previous sold-out seasons the company delivered on its reputation for producing powerhouse contemporary theatre with a timely revival of Bovell’s masterful script which first hit the stage in 1996.

The Offshore Theatre Company was established in 1995 by Amanda Price, Anne Davie, Michael Cleeland, Sue Pearce, and Sharon Davie. The company produced its first show, Cinderella, that same year and is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Offshore Theatre Stage Manager George behind the scenes of Speaking in Tongues. B12_2026

At its core Speaking in Tongues is a dark, multi-layered exploration of the human condition, boldly confronting the fragile boundaries of trust, connection and marital morality. The narrative operates like a psychological thriller, weaving together the lives of nine interconnected individuals.

Seeing this intricate puzzle unravel live on stage offers the audience an entirely unique, visceral thrill. It keeps the audience entirely absorbed from its seductive, overlapping opening lines to the final, breathless climax.

Melissa McMillan Director of Offshore Theatre’s 30th anniversary production of Speaking in Tongues. b09_2026

Director Melissa McMillan described it as a great play with a great cast in a great venue.

Nina Prideaux played Valerie in the Offshore Theatre production of Speaking in Tongues. B11_2026

Each character is trapped in their own cycle of love, desire, suspicion, and betrayal.

The plot moves forward through a series of jarring, disconnected events. A distressed woman screams at a stranger in the middle of a dark street, and a heartbroken man patiently waits for a fiancée who has already moved on without him. Elsewhere, a solitary man hurls a woman’s stray shoe deep into the bushes under the cover of night.

What begins as isolated incidents quickly spirals into a gripping web of coincidence and consequence. Bovell’s genius lies in his structure, showing how the casual choices of one person, can fracture the reality of another.

The Offshore Theatre cast handled the complex, rhythmic dialogue with exceptional skill, navigating the shifting emotional landscapes of infidelity and guilt with raw honesty. The intimacy of the Berninneit stage amplified this tension, forcing the audience to act as voyeurs to the characters' deepest, most private betrayals.

Offshore Theatre has crafted a production that is both visually striking and emotionally exhausting in the best possible way. The minimal, evocative staging allowed the psychological weight of the performances to take centre stage.

The sound and lighting design mirrored the murky, uncertain morality of the characters, casting long shadows over their secrets. It was a thrilling reminder of the power of live, local theatre to challenge and provoke.

Speaking in Tongues is a profound reminder of how easily the threads of our lives can untangle. For anyone seeking intense, thought-provoking drama that lingers long after the curtain falls, this extraordinary production did not disappoint.

Tickets are still available for the remaining two performances on Saturday May 16 at 7:30pm, and 2pm on Sunday May 17, to book go to basscoastculturalvenues.com