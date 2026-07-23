Outrage over hard rubbish dumped opposite Sunset Strip Bike Park

Household hard rubbish abandoned on the nature strip directly opposite the Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park has outraged park users who campaigned tirelessly for the family-friendly facility.

Household hard rubbish was abandoned on the nature strip directly opposite the family-friendly Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park. b10_3026

A WAVE of community anger has erupted after illegal hard rubbish was discovered dumped on the nature strip directly opposite the Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park.

The incident marks a critical flashpoint in what local authorities describe as a worsening illegal dumping epidemic across the Bass Coast Shire, threatening the hard work of community members who fought to establish the park.

Many dedicated locals worked tirelessly to bring the Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park to life, transforming the area into a vibrant, family-friendly space for young cyclists. Finding a mountain of discarded household waste just metres from the park has left residents both heartbroken and furious.

Local ratepayers are increasingly frustrated at having to bear the financial burden of clearing this discarded waste. The recurring issue has prompted Bass Coast Shire Council to launch an intensive enforcement and monitoring campaign targeting known dumping hot spots across the municipality.

According to Bass Coast Shire the financial fallout from these environmental crimes has a direct impact on the community. "Removing illegally dumped waste can be costly depending on what and where the dumping occurs.”

The cleanup costs drain vital funds that could otherwise be spent maintaining community infrastructure, including the bike park itself. What makes this epidemic of roadside dumping particularly baffling is that Bass Coast Shire Council waste facilities accept many common large household items completely free of charge.

There is no logical reason for offenders to ruin local nature strips when legal, cost-free disposal options are readily available. Local transfer stations are fully equipped to process a wide array of oversized recyclable items that cannot fit into standard domestic wheelie bins.

“You can dispose of old whitegoods and large appliances such as fridges and washing machines, small appliances such as microwaves and toasters, scrap metal, household and car batteries, mobile phones, and metal garden and garage equipment, all for free,” Bass Coast Shire explained.

Even items that do carry a cost are relatively inexpensive. Electronics like DVD players, gaming consoles, and stereos require a small nominal fee, while items such as tyres, mattresses, and gas bottles do incur higher fees, specifically designed to offset the logistical costs of transporting the hazardous materials to dedicated recycling hubs.

Furthermore, local ratepayers utilising the standard kerbside service can easily book an annual hard waste collection of up to two cubic metres for a heavily subsidised fee, straight from their homes.

Faced with mounting cleanup costs and blatant community disrespect, Bass Coast Shire Council continues to keep up surveillance. Local areas, including the precinct around the Sunset Strip Bike Jump Park, are now being actively monitored.

Council rangers have made it clear that they will not hesitate to pursue strict enforcement action under Victoria’s Environment Protection Act, which carries severe financial penalties for individuals and corporations caught dumping.