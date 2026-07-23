Red tape continues to threaten community music events

The cancellation of the annual Inverloch Jazz Festival continues to generate fears of a nationwide collapse of community-run music events with the issue highlighted at a pop-up business event.

Lauren Van Strip and Kath Kolden (Bass Coast Shire) with Louise Litchfield (ITA) at the Business in Bass Coast pop up session at Inverloch. b02_3026

THE cancellation of the annual Inverloch Jazz Festival has continued to generate intense local fury and widespread fears of a nationwide collapse of community-run events.

The iconic regional festival was abruptly axed after its volunteer committee directly blamed the Federal Government's newly implemented payday super legislation for making the beloved weekend completely unviable.

The sudden decision sent shockwaves through the Bass Coast, exposing the heavy administrative toll that the sweeping federal payroll reforms are taking on regional tourism and grassroots non-profit organisations.

The regulatory fallout took centre stage at an Inverloch Community Hub pop-up event on A'Beckett Street, hosted by the Bass Coast Shire Business Support Team. Intended as a routine drop-in session for local business owners the casual chat quickly turned into a worrying debate over state and federal compliance burdens.

"Supported by the Inverloch Tourism Association, we're here to support small business," said Kath Kolden from Bass Coast Shire, acknowledging the immense pressure the local business community was facing.

Ms Kolden added the shire was trying to help people with planning as they scramble to adapt to the new framework. Inverloch Tourism Association (ITA) committee member Louise Litchfield also attended the session where anger over the jazz festival’s demise dominated the conversation.

Small business owners have expressed deep anxiety over the rapid implementation of the laws, which mandated that all superannuation guarantee payments must match regular pay cycles and reach employee funds within seven business days.

However, local business leaders have argued that planning can only do so much against rigid federal legislation. Ms Litchfield voiced the community’s collective exhaustion with the mounting regulatory barriers.

"We want people to realise we're part of a bigger group," Ms Litchfield said, stressing that small coastal operators cannot absorb compliance costs the way metropolitan corporations do. "We need to reduce red tape. Payday super is a concern. Everyone is worried. Payday super legislation has untold consequences."

Those consequences are already biting the local economy. Inverloch Jazz Festival Vice President Peter Jones revealed that the strict seven-day processing deadline effectively broke the festival's operating model.

Historically, the volunteer-led committee had weeks to process financials after the final notes were played. Under the new laws, treating short-term, micro-payments made to casual festival musicians the same as corporate payrolls created an impossible logistical bottleneck.

A parallel debate erupted online among local performers and event workers regarding who the law actually applies to. Band members scheduled to perform on a purely volunteer basis questioned whether their unpaid sets triggered the strict requirements.

While pure volunteering does not attract superannuation, industry insiders point out that modern community festivals are complex economic ecosystems. Even when main-stage bands donate their time, professional sound engineers, lighting technicians, venue hire businesses, and a handful of headline artists are strictly paid contractors.

Under the adjusted rules, paying even a fraction of the event's workforce triggers full Single Touch Payroll compliance and the mandatory seven-day super processing window. With the stage now dark at Inverloch, local accommodation providers, restaurants, and hospitality venues are bracing for a devastating financial hit during what is usually their busiest off-peak winter weekend.

As the festival committee begins the grim task of unwinding vendor contracts and processing thousands of ticket refunds, Bass Coast businesses are left warning that without urgent legislative relief for non-profits, the music may never return to Inverloch.

The next scheduled event for local businesses and job seekers is the return of the Bass Coast Jobs and Careers Expos at the Wonthaggi Town hall on Thursday August 6 and Berninneit in Cowes on Friday September 11.

The Expo is traditionally a fantastic opportunity for businesses looking to recruit staff ahead of the busy tourism season. It's also a great chance to connect with other local businesses, employment services, education providers and community organisations.