Outstanding service awards for our local doctors and nurses

Several South Gippsland doctors have been honoured with ‘Length of Service Awards’ in the 2026 Victorian Rural Health Awards, among them Dr Phillip Worboys of Foster, Dr Lesley Chisholm of Leongatha and Dr Peter Lewis of Korumburra.

Korumnburra's Dr Peter Lewis was among those honoured recently in the 2026 Victorian Rural Health Awards for 35-plus years of service, starting at Korumburra in December 1990 and still going strong.

SEVERAL South Gippsland doctors have been honoured with ‘Length of Service Awards’ in the 2026 Victorian Rural Health Awards, among them Dr Phillip Worboys of Foster, Dr Lesley Chisholm of Leongatha and Dr Peter Lewis of Korumburra.

The service awards acknowledge outstanding contributions to their local rural communities for 35 years or more; including Dr Lewis at Korumburra since December 1990 and still going strong, Dr Worboys at Foster since 1992, and although officially retired in June 2024 still comes in to help and Dr Chisholm a doctor at Leongatha since January 1990.

Dr Lesley Chisholm retired locally in 2024 after 35 years’ service to the Leongatha and district community.

There may be other local doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who are included on the list, please advise by email to news@sgst.com.au with details or leave a comment on our facebook page HERE.

As well as the service awards for General Practice doctors and Allied Health and Nursing personnel, there were also some major category awards across Victoria as follows:

Outstanding Contribution by a Rural Medical Specialist Dr Herath Wataliyadda, General Pediatrician, Goulburn Valley Neighbourhood Schools Program

Outstanding Contribution by a Rural GP or Rural Generalist Dr Philip Webster, Associate GP, Ontario Medical Clinic, Mildura

Outstanding Contribution to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Tina Wright, Aboriginal Health Worker Practitioner, Windamara Aboriginal Corporation

Outstanding Contribution to Rural Outreach Provision Country Hearing Care, Audiology Practice, Mildura, Swan Hill, Echuca

Outstanding Contribution by a Rising Star Award Brienna Allman, Co-lead wellbeing pillar of the Postgraduate Medical Council of Victoria’s Junior Medical Officer Committee, Medical Intern at Grampians Health Ballarat

Outstanding Contribution by a Rural Multidisciplinary Health Team Community Health Diabetes Outreach Clinic team, Kyabram District Health Service, Stanhope

Outstanding Contribution to Rural Allied Health Parivesh Kumar, Physiotherapist, Gippsland Lakes Complete Health, Lakes Entranc

Outstanding Contribution to Rural Practice Management Amelia Burman, Practice Manager, Kyabram Regional Clinic, Kyabram

Outstanding Contribution by a Mentor/Supervisor Dr Pieter Pretorius, General Practitioner, Medical Student Educator, Rural training supervisor, Ararat Medical Centre, Ararat

Outstanding Contribution by a Rural Primary Care Nurse or Midwife Anne Brewer, Nurse Manager, Buchan Bush Nursing Centre, Buchan

Outstanding Contribution to Mental Health Jeevan Bhusal, Mental Health Social Worker, Grampians Health Ballarat, Grampians Health- Area Mental Health and Wellbeing Services, Adult Acute Community MHS- South Sector

Outstanding Contribution by RWAV Student Ambassador Dr Abigail Rowe, Doctor of Medicine Melbourne University, Melbourne University

Among those acknowledged for their length of service at the recent Victorian Rural Health Awards were Leongatha's Dr Lesley Chisholm, a doctor at Leongatha since 1990.

Service awards

Length Of Service Award Recipients For 35+ Years of Service:

Allied Health and Nursing:

Ms Anne Traill, Ms Ann-Maree Payne, Ms Ann Morris, Ms Bernadette Lord, Ms Carmel Hare, Ms Cheryl Goodwin, Ms Christine Perry, Ms Debbie Kardinaal, Ms Deidre Chivers, Ms Felicidad Gonzales, Ms Jennifer Dennett, Ms Kim Costin, Ms Leeanne Falls, Mrs Leonie Donelly, Ms Linda Glover, Mr Maurice Fernando, Ms Robyn Grumley, Ms Susan Butcher, Ms Susanna Gray, Ms Wendy Yarram, Dr Wayne Todd.

General Practice:

Dr Donald Hartley, Dr Gerald Murphy, Dr Glen Russell, Dr James Maher, Dr Jennifer Sanders, Dr Kevin Carter, Dr Lesley Chisholm, Dr Lloyd Waters, Dr Miroslawa Pietrzak, Dr Peter Lewis, Dr Phillip Hall, Dr Philip Worboys, Dr Rimas Liubinas, Dr Robynne Nelson, Dr Scott Taylor, Dr Yvonne Cymbalist.