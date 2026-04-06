Outtrim bounding along

Outtrim local Melissa Tandy of Strategic Shift Consulting developed the Outtrim Community Plan document, joined by Outtrim Hall and Recreation Reserve Committee of Management members Ian Curry, Ebony Knox and Richard Kirton (President).

WITH no township and a population of approximately 270 people, Outtrim continues to show a strong sense of community and deliver noteworthy successes on the sporting field, in fundraising and other areas, the Outtrim Bush Reserve being a current focus.

The intention to boost the accessibility of that reserve was highlighted by members of the Outtrim Hall and Recreation Reserve Committee of Management during a presentation to South Gippsland Shire councillors on the freshly launched Outtrim Community Plan.

The committee’s contribution extends well beyond the Hall and Recreation Reserve, its members viewing the organisation as a hub with spokes that go out into the community to help bring about positive outcomes for locals.

Those efforts include lobbying for required improvements and seeking grant funding to accomplish projects.

“The Bush Reserve is a very special place and it’s got all sorts of flora and fauna that are unusual,” committee member Ian Curry told councillors.

“It’s popular with people who know it’s there, but it’s got amazing potential for being better utilised and better protected because we haven’t got any proper paths going through, and haven’t got any signage,” he stressed.

Another committee member, Ebony Knox said that at a public meeting to help inform the Outtrim Community Plan, it became clear just how much passion locals have for the Bush Reserve, noting there was robust discussion on the matter.

The committee has no authority over the Bush Reserve but its members are keen to promote potential improvements.

While the Outtrim Community Plan, developed by the committee with council assistance, is new, there is already plenty going on locally, with recent achievements and upcoming events spoken of during the presentation to councillors.

The Scavenger Hunt Car Rally takes place on Sunday, May 17, the event described as “simply the most fun you can have in a car in the daytime”, with participants hunting for answers, solving riddles and finding the quickest way, or just having a fun family day.

Prizes are up for grabs and bookings can be made through trybooking.com with the cost $50 per car.

Funds raised go towards refreshing the interior of the Outtrim Hall and its general maintenance and upkeep, one of the priorities in the community plan.

Last year’s Scavenger Hunt generated income towards the resurfacing of Outtrim’s tennis courts, with that project made possible with the support of a $64,000 Tiny Towns grant from the Victorian Government and the community matching that contribution.

The resurfacing works have been taking place recently, with the courts being marked for pickleball as well as tennis.

Resurfacing of the Outtrim tennis courts has recently been taking place.

The popular Outtrim Trivia Night is on Saturday, June 20 at 7pm, costing just $15 per person, with bookings through Ian on 0414 978 689, money generated going to upkeep of the hall.

Ian commented on the shared community vibe those in Outtrim have with others in bordering localities.

“We’ve got five adjacent localities that are like us; there’s Kongwak, Jumbunna, Wattle Bank, Korumburra South and Leongatha South all right next door, and like us none of those have got any shops or amenities,” he said.

“Together, we’re 1,600 or 1,700 strong,” Ian added.

Outtrim’s huge annual contribution to the McGrath Foundation continues to draw attention to the locality, OMK’s Pink Stumps Day raising more than any other local club around Australia, prompting Glenn McGrath to feature in this year’s event.