Parking tweaks could make all the difference says, Wonthaggi trader

IT’S been some weeks now since the last Crepe Myrtle tree went in as part of the ‘Greening of Graham Street’ and the latest stage of the Wonthaggi Activity Centre revitalisation plan.

Wonthaggi Newsagency owner, Fiona Fleming, says times have changed since taxi drivers waited at a central rank in the town for walk-up business. Council, she says, should change with the times.

But it’s still a hot topic of conversation.

Parking versus trees. Shade versus sunshine. Aesthetics versus retail survival Consultation versus conviction.

Fiona Fleming, who recently moved her Wonthaggi Newspower Newsagency and Lotto agency from Murray Street into 118 Graham Street has found herself in the middle of it and believes council should make a detailed assessment of the changes.

“There’s still plenty of discussion about whether the traders were listened to rather than council just ticking the box of consultation,” said Ms Fleming this week.

“But if there are some tweaks that could be made that improve the situation for shoppers and retailers, council should be looking at it.

“Even small changes, adding a carpark here or there, can make a huge difference to retailers while providing added convenience for the shoppers.

“Take the two taxi ranks outside my shop here. Times have changed since taxi drivers used to sit at ranks waiting for customers to come along. They get a call and simply pick up and set down wherever is convenient.

“They could make these two spaces 15-minute spots for everyone to use, the taxis included.

“If they have to wait for a fair, they don’t need to wait in the main street.”

Ms Fleming said the plan, when the shire purchased the Graham Street land beside the Workman’s Club for a carpark, was to put a two or three-storey carpark there, the top floor for permit holders and the other floors for shoppers or those going to the Union Theatre.

“You don’t just set and leave these things. The shire should review how it’s working now and make sensible changes,” said Ms Fleming.

A story on WIN TV News during the week, about the improvements in Graham Street, attracted a lot of interest. Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead and Bass MP Jordan Crugnale were singing from the same hymn sheet.

Cr Halstead welcomed the $3 million investment in Wonthaggi’s CBD, supported by a $2 million grant from the Victorian Government via its Regional Development Victoria fund, for a much-needed facelift.

“We just felt it needed that little uplift, to make it more pedestrian friendly, provide some extra car parking, some infrastructure upgrades and plantings,” said Cr Halstead.

Jordan Crugnale agreed.

“There's a whole swathe of projects happening within the town centre,” said Ms Crugnale.

“When people walk the streets, they're more likely to pop into a shop and admire the beautiful flowers that council have put in around the place.

“Wonthaggi is set to double in size, so anything we can do to support the town's growth, its population growth, but also the centre of town is welcome,” she said.

“Wonthaggi did need that uplift. It was looking a little tired, and it was time to give it a bit of a facelift,” said Cr Halstead.

Among the changes were the formalisation of 26 carparking spaces in Watt Street to offset those lost for the CBD upgrade.

