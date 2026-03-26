Passing of a Wonthaggi legend marks the end of an era

You just can’t imagine how hard it must have been for people from war-torn, impoverished Europe to up and leave family and friends to start a new life in Australia. Often the complexities must have seemed insurmountable.

Wonthaggi coal miner Luciano Storti has left an enduring legacy at the town’s State Coal Mine.

Vale Luciano Storti March 5, 1930 - March 16, 2026

YOU just can’t imagine how hard it must have been for people from war-torn, impoverished Europe to up and leave family and friends and travel more than 16,000km to the other side of the world to try and start a new life in Australia.

That was the scenario for Luciano Storti but as was revealed in a eulogy read by his son Paul at his memorial service in Wonthaggi last Thursday, the situation was fraught, even before he left home.

“Luciano or Louie as he was known, was born in Recoaro Northen Italy in 1930. He had two brothers Attilio, Oxford and a sister Cessarina. His dad Giovanni was already living in Australia, working in the local coal mines in Wonthaggi to earn money to send back to his wife Carolina.

“Louie was only six months old when his father left for Australia, in the latter half of 1930, and he didn't meet him again until he was 19 years old.

“He started school when he was 6 years old and learnt to read and write a little, leaving school when he was 11 years old. At 13 years old he was working on the family farm full time, starting work at 4am cutting grass and bailing hay.

“He would work six days-a-week and have Sundays off to attend church and relax. His favourite things were tobogganing and skiing in the winter and playing marbles as he had few toys,"

A beautiful tourist town for centuries, Recoaro is nestled in the Vicentine Alps, where snowfall is a seasonal occurrence.

“He never travelled out of his village but spent many days both summer and winter in the mountains. Lou recalled being able to see the vast waters of Venice on a clear day.

“Lou left for Australia in 1949 on the same ship that had transported his brother Attilio to Australia in 1938. Attilio had paid for Lou's transportation on the ship. Lou's mother Carolina was meant to join her husband Giovanni, and sons Attilio and Lou in Australia, with the rest of the family, however at the last minute, she decided she didn't want to leave Italy.”

It was an inauspicious beginning, but Lou relished the opportunities in his adopted land, joining his father working in the mines for decent money, and meeting his future wife, Ida Coldebella, at Attilio’s home in Dunn Street Wonthaggi. They were married in 1954.

“Louie and Ida honeymooned in Griffith NSW where Lou had cousins. Lou and Ida settled in Wonthaggi and lived with Ida's mother, Teresa Coldebella, in a miner's cottage at 40 Hunter Street.

“In 1955, the first of their four children was born, Caroline. Not long after Carol's birth, Ida underwent back surgery and was told she may never carry another child however in 1956 a son, Stephen was born followed by Paul in 1958 and Robert in 1962 completing their family.

“The family were still living with Teresa in Hunter St and Lou recalls what a great help she was to them raising their small family, Lou continuing to work at the Wonthaggi Coal Mine.

“Lou recalls his brother Attilio telling him he wished to sell the Hunter Street Dairy which was directly across the road from where the family lived with Teresa.

“Lou took his chance and put a 5% deposit down immediately and slowly paid it off with his income from the mine. However, Lou's wife Ida thought buying the dairy was a terrible idea and cried for days over Lou's decision to purchase the dairy.

“Ida finally succumbed to the decision and attended the dairy every day to learn the routine. Lou and Ida successfully ran the dairy for a total of 17 years with the kids also doing shifts in the shop.

“At this time, Attilio had the lease on the mine and was approached by the film director Richard Lowenstein as he wished to make a film called Strikebound about the story of the famous miners’ strike and they wished to use one of the Wonthaggi Eastern area mines to make the film.

“Louie was employed to oversee the restoration of the mine in order for the film to be made. As the mine needed to be pumped out, Parks Victoria stepped in with their large water pumps to clear the mine whilst Louie oversaw the replacement of rotting timbers and to make the mine safe.

“This led to Parks Victoria taking over the lease on the mine. Parks Victoria then employed Louie as manager of the mine, and he held this position for 16 years. In 1995 Lou retired and decided to volunteer to make improvements in the mine alongside a range of CFA personnel and other locals who generously gave their time every Tuesday evening and were further supported by The Wonthaggi Club providing the workers a free meal at 10pm after the work was finished.

“A quote from an article on Lou's retirement printed in the ‘Sentinel Times’ on March 15, 1995, says "They all new that it was Lou's stout heart and great belief in the potential as a tourist attraction that had breathed the life back into the dead mine".

“Much of what's been achieved is due to Lou's drive, direction and ability to take responsibility,” said Jim Mullins, on behalf of the friends of the mine.

“I congratulate you on the lead you have given Wonthaggi," he said.

“Louie lived out the last few years of his life at Lynch Close, the home he had built for Ida.

“May we take comfort in knowing that Lou's legacy endures in the stories we tell, the love we share, and the values we uphold. Farewell, - you will always be remembered, and your memory will remain a guiding light for us all.”

The family thanked all those who attended the memorial service, especially the ‘Friends of the State Coal Mine (“Lou really loved you guys”), Lou’s next door neighbours for their assistance in looking after him, Armitage House, palliative care and Handley and Anderson Funeral Directors.

Several others spoke at the funeral about Lou Storti’s drive to make something out of the mine for Wonthaggi and to pass on some of the mining skills that might have been lost without the willingness of Lou and some of his mining colleagues to teach the new volunteers.

Former Victorian Opposition Leader Alan Brown, whose father Glenn was also a Wonthaggi miner, at one time living at opposite ends of Hunter Street, also attended Thursday’s memorial service.

He said Lou Storti was one of a handful of genuine Wonthaggi legends and the district owed him a great debt of gratitude for being the driving force behind the establishment of the State Coal Mine as a significant local tourist attraction.