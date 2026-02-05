Perfect aquathon conditions in Cowes

More than 400 competitors and youngsters took to the water and roads of Cowes for the Little Penguin Dash and Cowes Classic aquathon.

PHILLIP Island Football Netball Club and the Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club produced another great day of aquathon events on Saturday January 31 when over 400 participants took to the water and roads of Cowes for the Little Penguin Dash and Cowes Classic.

Some regulars thought it was probably the best swimming conditions seen in the 33 years of conducting aquathon events in Cowes.

Over 80 youngsters aged between seven and 14, mostly junior players from PIFNC, and those in the WBSLSC Nippers program, took on the Dash after being divided into age groups.

They completed swims of varying distances before a run along the foreshore and then back under the timing clock on the Esplanade outside the North Pier Hotel.

“This was the fifth time the Little Penguin Dash has been run, and it is proving a very popular event for local and holidaying youngsters,” organiser Simon Manning said, noting it is a good introduction for the kids who will hopefully develop into future competitors in Bass Coast Series events.

In addition to the Cowes Classic, the series takes in the Cape Paterson Aquathon and the San Remo Channel Challenge.

While there are no podium finishes in the Little Penguin Dash, each youngster who makes it to the finish line receives a medallion to commemorate their achievement.

With numbers in the Dash down a bit on previous years, organisers have taken account of feedback from parents that the weekend after school resumes isn’t an ideal time for the event.

In the afternoon, there were 333 Cowes Classic competitors lined up at Erehwon Point to tackle the swim around the Cowes Jetty and then a beach run back to the transition area before discarding wetsuits and donning sandshoes for the run around the streets of Cowes, finishing under the timing clock on the Esplanade.

As a beneficiary of proceeds from the event, the PIFNC succeeded in encouraging most of its players to take part in the event, either as individuals or in relay teams.

Members of the WBSLSC played their part by forming a 60-strong water safety crew, keeping a close eye on competitors from their rescue boards and boats or while being ready with rescue tubes in case anyone got into trouble.

The local contingent made up nearly 50 per cent of the competitors in the Cowes Classic with 84 local individuals completing the full course and another 68 competing in the 34 local relay teams.

The first local home was the overall runner-up, Justin Tilley, who competes in the Mature Male category and Mark Rowe was not far behind in sixth place.

River Henderson was the first local Junior Male to finish, being the third finisher in the category and only behind the Richardson brothers, Dash and Reef from the Mornington Peninsula.

Dylan Muir was the first local Senior Male home while Glenn Dean and Rob Fleisner were the first locals to finish in the Veteran Male and Super Veteran Male categories respectively.

Jim Corbett and Luke Nicholson were the first local Male Relay team to finish, and they were also the overall winners of the relay section.

The first local Senior Female home was Brianna Behrsin ahead of Maddi Hocking, while sadly no local Junior Females made it to the starting line.

Brianna and Maddi were third and fourth home overall in the Senior Female category.

Once again Sarah Smith just beat home Debbie Mahon in the local Mature Female category while Veterans, Suzie Herrington and Rebeka Fincher, again fought out the finish.

Carolyn Rushford took home the local Super Veteran Female first prize.

Hayley Rushford and Esther Gilmore were the first local Female Relay team to finish, being in 13th position overall, a strong effort.

Two visiting elite Australian triathletes, Tristan Price and Kiara Mooney, took home the major prizes, both having won Bass Coast Series events before.

“It is really pleasing to have athletes of their calibre come down and give some serious prestige to our BCS events,” Manning said.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of volunteers from both clubs involved in running the event, as well as the support from the sponsors and the Bass Coast Shire team.

A special ‘shout out’ was extended to founding organiser John Weston, who once again graced the microphone with his dulcet tones as he provided a running commentary on the Cowes Classic for spectators.

“His passion for the event and for the members of the local community that he calls across the finishing line is enjoyed by us all,” Manning said.