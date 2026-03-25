Phillip Island to host world penguin congress

Little Penguins make their way across the sand at the Penguin Parade on Phillip Island’s Summerland Peninsula.

PHILLIP Island Nature Parks will host the 12th International Penguin Conference from August 31 to September 4 drawing more than 200 of the world’s leading marine researchers and conservationists to the Bass Coast.

The conference will be held at Berninneit the newly opened cultural and community centre in the heart of Cowes.

The prestigious event will bring significant economic benefit to the local hospitality sector with delegates expected to fill accommodation across Phillip Island, San Remo and surrounding towns during the week-long program.

The congress held every three to four years since 1988 allows experts to collaborate on current research, emerging threats and future plans to safeguard penguin populations.

More than 150 presentations covering all 18 species of penguins are expected with topics including genetics, disease, conservation, climate change and monitoring.

The successful bid is a validation of PINP’s unique conservation model which uses revenue generated from nature-led tourism including the famous Penguin Parade to fund world-class scientific research.

Phillip Island is home to Australia’s largest colony of Little Penguins with an estimated 40,000 breeding penguins now calling the Summerland Peninsula home.

The colony’s remarkable recovery is a direct result of the Victorian Government’s historic buyback of the Summerland Estate which saw 774 housing lots purchased between 1985 and 2010.

Penguin numbers have grown from around 12,000 in the 1980s to their current levels thanks to dedicated conservation efforts.

For the local community the event represents an opportunity to showcase the region’s environmental credentials on a global stage.

The announcement coincides with the conclusion of PINP’s community consultation on the Summerland Peninsula Draft Master Plan which will shape the future infrastructure and conservation boundaries of the island’s most critical wildlife habitat.

Stage three of the Penguin Parade boardwalks including the redevelopment of outdoor amenities is expected to begin construction in early 2026.

PINP said it would now work to synthesise the public feedback received during the consultation period with details on the next steps to be announced in coming months.