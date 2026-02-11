Police alarmed at willful ‘destruction’ to Great Southern Rail Trail

SOMETIME in the hours between 8pm on Saturday, February 7 and 6am on Sunday, February 8, someone has caused significant damage to gates, posts and fencing along the Great Southern Rail Trail, between Barry Road, Agnes and Bucklands Road Toora.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about the vandals who drove their vehicle into gates, posts and fences on the Great Southern Rail Trail east of Toora.

Due to the extent of the damage, police believe that an individual or individuals driving a 4WD or similar vehicle, likely with a bulbar, has wilfully crashed into the rail trail assets leaving an expensive trail of destruction.

Their investigations are on-going and they’d like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

Bucklands Road is located about 500 metres east of the Toora township and Barry Road a further 6km east.

According to a post on the Bass Coast Police Area Eye Watch page, the offenders have taken their vandalism efforts to an alarming level.

“Whilst on the trail, the vehicle has smashed through several gates, destroying gates, posts and fencing surrounding the gateways,” said police.

“Not only has this damaged the rail trail and cost the council time and money, but it also has damaged gates that allow local farmers to safely move their cattle from paddock to paddock,” they said

Leading Senior Constable Peter Evans from the Foster Police Station attended the scene following a report from a member of the public.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see this level of damage to an important community asset,” said LSC Evans.

“The rail trail is a source of great pride for the community and also a popular tourism asset which is important to the local visitor economy.

“As well as that, the trail connects with a number of farms along the route and the damage has compromised the operation of local dairy farms and the movement of cattle through this area.

“There’s also the risk that these sorts of activities will impact the confidence our local farmers have adjoining the rail trail,” he said.

LSC Evans said police were keen to hear if members of the community noticed new or suspicious damage to a bull bar or front of a 4x4 vehicle.

The Eye Watch post stated the attitude of police to those involved in no uncertain terms.

“If you know who these disrespectful humans are or have any information that may assist police with their investigation, please reach out to the members at Foster Police Station on 5682 2407.”

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers Vic on their website at Crime Stoppers Victoria or 1800 333 000.

The South Gippsland Shire Council manages the rail trail and has been contacted for comment about access to the trail east of Toora and the cost of repairs.