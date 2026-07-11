Police seek help investigating fatal crash at Glen Alvie

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal crash in Glen Alvie on Saturday evening, July 11. It is believed a car travelling on Glen Alvie Road lost control and rolled down an embankment just after 7pm.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal crash in Glen Alvie on Saturday evening, July 11.

It is believed a car travelling on Glen Alvie Road lost control and rolled down an embankment just after 7pm.

A male passenger of the vehicle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

Two other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Noble Park man, was transported to hospital under police guard.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

For the current provisional Lives Lost tally please see https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety