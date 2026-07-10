Inverloch dredge works push into late July as Hall Contracting abandons 24/7 operations

Hall Contracting has abandoned 24/7 operations at Inverloch as delays in repairing the damaged Kirra dredge pushes the sand dune reinstatement project timelines well into winter.

Brock, Dan and Barry from Hall Contracting worked through a minus one start to the day at Inverloch supervising the craning of replacement parts onto the Kirra sand dredge. b26_2826

CRITICAL dredging works in Anderson Inlet remain at a standstill with the approach of severe weather triggering an urgent re-think of dredging timelines.

The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) confirmed that operations will remain paused over the weekend following a major mechanical failure. A dredge pump seal leak sidelined the Kirra dredge forcing project managers to extend the timeline deeper into winter.

Although dredge operator Hall Contracting had been working around the clock to source parts and complete repairs, with the dredge not likely to be operational until after the weekend the completion date for the project has now been pushed back into late July.

The operational pause was implemented after engineering crews detected a persistent leak in the dredge pump seal. Despite initial efforts to resolve the issue on-site, the Kirra required a full halt to dredging to prevent catastrophic engine damage.

"Hall Contracting is working hard to get the dredge repaired," a DEECA spokesperson said. "However, the repairs are not yet completed, meaning dredging works will not recommence immediately. Both DEECA and Hall Contracting hope to see the dredge up and running again soon."

The setback comes at a difficult time with the worst of winter fast approaching. Late July historically brings harsh weather to the Gippsland region, threatening to complicate offshore operations further once the dredge is operational.

In response to the extended timeline and changing conditions, Hall Contracting has announced a major shift in its operational strategy. The project will officially abandon its gruelling 24/7 work schedule.

For the remainder of the project, crews will transition to a 12-hour daytime schedule.

Project managers noted that the change in rostered hours aimed to maintain high safety standards during volatile winter weather while minimising night-time disruptions for beachfront residents.

To offset the paused dredging, land-based crews are maximising their daytime hours.

Heavy machinery remains active along the coastline, focusing on beach-shaping tasks that do not require the Kirra. Residents will have noticed significant activity near the surf club as trucks actively move stockpiled sand from the eastern side over to the western side drastically improving plant efficiencies once the dredge resumes pumping.

Despite the heavy equipment and crane operations, project partners have prioritised keeping local infrastructure open. The boat ramp, jetty, and the vast majority of the car park at the Jika Lookout have remained accessible to the public.

Sections of the Jika Lookout boat ramp car park are temporarily closed while heavy cranes are in active operation. However, Hall Contracting has committed to removing the cranes and dismantling the flagged exclusion zones as soon as safely possible to maximise local parking space.

"We thank the community for their ongoing patience during these mechanical delays," DEECA stated. With heavy trucks and earthmovers navigating the shoreline, authorities are urging beachgoers to exercise extreme caution. Signs and temporary fencing are erected around active zones. Visitors must stay clear of all flagged construction areas, maintain a safe distance from working excavators, and keep domestic pets on leashes while beach-shaping operations continue.”

With Inverloch bracing for incoming wintry weather over the next week the pressure is on Hall Contracting to seal the leak, restart the Kirra, and wrap up the vital coastal protection works before July runs out.