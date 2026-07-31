New Ranger continues family legacy at State Coal Mine

A new ranger at the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi one of 65 new rangers Parks Victoria has recently added to its ranks has a long family connection with the historic local tourist attraction.

They aren't going to hammer themselves! Ty Hamilton hard at work reinstating by-gone State Coal Mine tokens. Photo: Parks Victoria.

A NEW ranger at the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi has continued a family legacy with a connection stretching back to the State Coal Mine’s early days.

Parks Victoria Ranger Ty Hamilton has brought traditional trade skills and fresh enthusiasm to one of South Gippsland’s most important heritage sites.

The State Coal Mine officially welcomed Hamilton as part of a statewide recruitment drive. Parks Victoria recently added 65 new rangers to its ranks to strengthen on-ground park management and improve visitor experiences across the state.

For Hamilton, however, this new role is much more than just a job; it is a profound continuation of a deep family connection to the Wonthaggi site that spans multiple generations.

"My family wouldn't be down here if it wasn't for my great, great grandparents who moved to Wonthaggi after the opening of the State Coal Mine during its tent town era," Hamilton said.

"Every day it's different here. My colleagues, the volunteers and everyone in between make this site what it is today, and I'm stoked to be a part of it."

As a Parks Victoria Ranger, Hamilton is following directly in the footsteps of his ancestors. His great-grandfather, Gordon ‘Napper’ Hamilton, worked underground as a coal miner during the site's peak production years.

Later, his grandfather, Bob Hamilton, completed his boilermaker and welder apprenticeship at the State Coal Mine Brace 5 workshops, the exact structures that still anchor the historic precinct today.

Hamilton is uniquely positioned to continue this family tradition of contributing practical, hands-on skills to the ongoing restoration and conservation of the site. His diverse background bridges the gap between industrial craftsmanship and environmental preservation.

"I am a cabinet-maker by trade and have worked with Bass Coast Landcare and later Waratah Conservation, where I really found my love for bush regeneration," Hamilton explained.

Those specialised trade skills have recently been put to excellent use in the historic workshops. Hamilton has been re-establishing the traditional, bygone process of punching authentic miners' tokens, an essential component of the mine's original safety and administrative system.

"These tokens were traditionally used as a simple clock-in, clock-out system for workers," Hamilton said. "You would go to the token room at the start of your shift, grab your unique numbered brass disc, and take it underground with you. When you returned to the surface, you hung it back up. If a token was still missing at the end of the day, the supervisors knew exactly who was still trapped or left behind down in the shafts."

By bringing these industrial practices back to life, the new ranger is helping ensure that the rich history of Wonthaggi remains tangible for the thousands of tourists and school groups who visit the state park each year.

His presence secures a living link between the region's tough industrial past and its conservation-focused future. Parks Victoria values this combination of trade expertise and local passion, which keeps Australian history vibrant and accessible.

With a hammer in hand and history in his blood, Hamilton is ensuring the stories of the miners, including his own family will never be forgotten.