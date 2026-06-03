Power, Parrots rivalry put on ice for MND

Power and Parrots will meet on Sunday, June 7 following junior round that raised $4,630.50 for MND research.

Coaches and club members were all smiles, even after getting drenched for a good cause.

The rivalry between Wonthaggi Power and Leongatha Parrots is no secret, but though they fiercely compete in between the white lines, both clubs are joining forces in the fight against motor neurone disease (MND).

This week’s South Gippsland Showdown is set to carry some extra meaning, as the two clubs will meet at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve on Sunday, June 7 to be a part of the wider MND fundraising effort.

It follows what was an immensely successful junior ‘MND Big Freeze Round’, which was also between Wonthaggi and Leongatha, where $4,630.50 was raised for MND research.

Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club president Darren Brown said the club was incredibly proud of the juniors and their support of such an important cause.

“We’re super proud of their efforts to connect with a very, very important cause,” Mr Brown said.

The fundraising efforts included players paying to throw water bombs at their coaches, who dressed up and stood in front of a wall for the challenge, while beanies were also sold, and every team wore white MND socks, with each pair contributing a further $15 donation to the cause.

Brown said the involvement of young players and their families was very important.

“I think the earlier, not just the junior players, but the families, create awareness of MND the better,” he said.

“As a whole club, we align and support each other in all of these initiatives, with both the junior and senior clubs working together.”

This weekend, that support will continue at the senior level, with Wonthaggi and Leongatha past players and club legends taking part in an ice bucket relay between the reserves and senior games.

The relay will feature eight past players and legends from each club, with participants taking turns sitting in a chair before a bucket of icy water is dumped on them.

Juniors and supporters turned out in force for Wonthaggi’s MND Round against Leongatha.

Brown said it would be plenty of fun, and maybe spark some banter between old rivals, all while raising money for a good cause.

“We’ve got Al Fixter that has organised the Leongatha side of it, past captain and legend of Leongatha, and we’ve got Ross Lovett organising the Wonthaggi side of things,” he said.

“They’ve put together a team each of past club legends.”

MND merchandise, including beanies, will also be sold on the day, and all Wonthaggi football and netball teams will wear the white MND socks.

There’s also another surprise fundraiser planned for the day, with a well-known Wonthaggi club member, whose identity will be kept secret until Sunday, agreeing to shave off his long-standing facial hair for the cause.

Although Wonthaggi facing Leongatha in both the Juniors and the seniors back-to-back was merely a coincidence, Mr Brown believes it could be the start of something bigger.

“It’s only coincidental that it’s happened this way, that the junior league had their MND round, and we were able to do ours as well with Leongatha and Wonthaggi.

“I think it’s something we could really build on and create a legacy for the cause.”

With the recent passing of Australian football icon and MND advocate Neale Daniher, this year’s MND fundraising rounds are carrying some extra emotion.

“It made it really raw and real,” Brown said.

“We really need to work hard to be able to fight the beast.”

Wonthaggi will take on the parrots in a special South Gippsland Showdown on Sunday, June 7, at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, with the senior match starting at 2.35pm.