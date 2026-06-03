President farewelled as Lions donate $60,000 at changeover

Terry Hall receives Life Membership of Lions International after 22 years of service at club's 25th changeover.

Terry Hall being presented with Life Membership by Lions District Governor Geoff Anderson.

More than 100 people gathered at the Inverloch Bowls Club on Monday, June 1 to celebrate the Inverloch Lions Club’s 25th Changeover Dinner, marking a quarter of a century of giving back to the community.

The club brought together both members and supporters of the Lions Club, as well as representatives from local community groups, as more than $60,000 in disbursements was distributed for 2025/26.

The night was also significant for outgoing president Terry Hall, who was honoured with a Life Membership of Lions International in recognition of his 22 years of service.

Mr Hall will retire from the club at the end of June, saying it had been “one of the great honours” of his life to serve the club.

“At its heart, everything we do is about quietly stepping in where help is needed, without expectation of recognition or rewards,” Mr Hall said.

“This Club has been far more to me than meetings and projects. It has been friendship, purpose, and a constant reminder of what can be achieved when good people come together with a shared desire to serve.”

The changeover dinner also marked the installation of the club’s 2026/27 board, with Klaus Edel taking on the role of incoming president.

The Inverloch SES Unit was one group to receive a donation on the night. Pictured are members Neil, Claire & Ian.

This year’s disbursements totalled a whopping $60,143.48, split between more than 30 local causes and community groups.

The major donations included $11,300 towards the Inverloch Glade Project, supporting accessibility infrastructure planning and design, and $9000 to the Inverloch Fundraising Auxiliary to assist with the purchase of a Sozo lymphoma detection scanner for the cancer unit at Wonthaggi Hospital.

Inverloch SES also received $7000 in order to purchase replacement stormy marine life jackets, while Inverloch Primary School received $5000 to improve drainage and accessibility to its oval during the wetter months of the year.

$5000 was given to South Coast FM, and the Lions Pedal Power Project, designed to provide bikes for children in need, also received $4365.48.

Mr Hall said the club’s achievements strongly reflected the efforts of its members.

The club also experienced internal growth over the course of the year, gaining eight new members.

Mr Hall thanked the Inverloch community and the many organisations that have supported the club’s work over the past 25 years, content with leaving the club in trustworthy hands.

“I leave knowing the club is in good hands,” he said. “Strong in values, generous in spirit, and committed to making a difference.”